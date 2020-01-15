A Centre man was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a bomb threat last fall at The Children's Place Distribution Center on Airport Road in Fort Payne.
According to a Wednesday press release from the Fort Payne Police Department, Kevin Andy Pangle, 23 of Centre, was arrested by Fort Payne Police Investigators on a charge of making Terroristic Threats.
Pangle was transferred to the Dekalb County Detention Center and bond was set at $7,500.
Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said Pangle’s arrest stems from a note that was found inside The Children’s Place that indicated a bomb would go off at the business on October 15, 2019 and "blow everyone up."
"Hand writing samples were collected at The Children’s Place, and it was determined Pangle was the lead suspect," the press release reads.
"The arrest was from a long investigation and hard work by the investigators," Bynum said.
Children's Place Inc. is an American specialty retailer of children’s apparel and accessories. The Fort Payne Distribution Center gets merchandise to the company's retail stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.