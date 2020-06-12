The DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Unit has made and assisted with 22 drug cases in the last several weeks. Two stolen vehicles have also been recovered in suspected drug-related crimes.
“Our deputies, narcotics and interdiction unit have had a great month,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We’ve gotten a lot of dangerous drugs and the criminals associated with them off the streets.”
On Friday, May 22, deputies and an interdiction agent went to the residence of Melvin Christopher Moss, 30, of Valley Head, on Highway 11 in Hammondville to serve five bond revocation warrants. While at the residence, deputies and agents found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and LSD. Moss received additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Thursday, May 28, a deputy with a Sylvania unit responded to a possible domestic on 2nd Street in Sylvania. While at the residence, Kenneth Knight, 32, of Sylvania, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Knight was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Later that same day, the Narcotics and Interdiction Unit was patrolling Jones Road in the Powell area when a subject was spotted with outstanding warrants at a residence. While at the residence, agents found marijuana and syringes used for narcotics usage. Scotty Hodge, 29, of Rainsville, and Brian Hodge, 47, of Rainsville, were arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
On the same night an officer with the Collinsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine and marijuana were located. The Narcotics Unit was contacted to assist with the case. Octavius Nash, 40, of Gadsden, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Friday, May 29, an officer with the Collinsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Danny Betz, 50, of Collinsville, was found to have an outstanding warrant with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The narcotics unit was called and a search of his vehicle revealed synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Betz received additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Sunday, May 31, the Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 35 in the Powell area. Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia were located within the vehicle. Gregory Hamby, 26, of Section, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Monday, June 1, the Narcotics and Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Elliot Road in the Henagar area after numerous complaints from citizens of drug activity. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found within the vehicle. Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Cody Crowe, 27, of Ider, was arrested on numerous warrants and Brooklyn Combs, 22, of Ider, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, June 3, the Narcotics Unit recovered a stolen vehicle on County Road 102 near the Powell area. The case is still under investigation. The vehicle in question was stolen from Stevenson, Alabama.
On June 3, the Collinsville Police Department located a stolen vehicle. After the Narcotics Unit and deputies arrived to assist, Kenneth Hutchinson, 38, of Grant, was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree.
Later that night, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Deer Head Cove Area (County Road 792). During a search of the vehicle, Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. Randall Castleberry, 63, of Rising Fawn, Georgia, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Thursday, June 4, an officer with the Collinsville Police Department stopped a vehicle, and identified the driver as James Howard, 23, of Valley Head. Synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located within the vehicle. Howard was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
On Friday, June 5th, deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 98 in Dawson. After a search of the subject and vehicle, prescription pills, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. Christopher Wayne Tarvin, 34, of Geraldine, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Saturday, June 6, Mildred Thompson, 44, of Fort Payne, was arrested on warrants. Thompson also had synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession. She received new charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Later the same day, a vehicle was stopped by the Fyffe Police Department. The narcotics unit was contacted for assistance and a large amount of synthetic marijuana was located within the vehicle. All occupants of the vehicle, Brandon Kyle Johnson, 32, of Scottsboro, Jason Lee Oyler, 36, of Rainsville, Roger Dale Lynch, 26, of Scottsboro, and Holly Daniel Turner, 25, of Pisgah, were arrested. All were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also on June 6, the Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop in the Sylvania area and found methamphetamine within the vehicle. Bradley Shane White, 46, of Rainsville, and Crystal Gail Pope, 42,of Rainsville, were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Later that night, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68. During the stop, Xanax, Adderal and Marijuana were found within the vehicle. William Jeffery Fleisher, 26, of Geraldine, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Sunday, June 7, the Narcotics Unit and the Collinsville Police Department conducted a search at a motel in Collinsville after reports of drug activity. The search yielded marijuana, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Demacio Sanchez , 49, of Collinsville, was arrested and charged with Controlled Substance (x2), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication.
“As the temperature rises, so does the drug activity on our highways and roads. We’ve been improving our patrol and interdiction capabilities to ensure that we are prepared to keep our roadways safe,” he said. “We also appreciate the great job our local police departments are doing in policing their towns. Our narcotics unit and deputies are always prepared to back them up and support them in making these cases. God bless.”
