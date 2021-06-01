Council on Aging to resume programs

The DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Director Emily McCamy recently announced the re-opening of various programs starting on June 1.
“We are very excited to announce that some of our programs will re-open in June,” said McCamy.
Following Governor Kay Ivey’s April 7, 2021, Safer Apart order, the Alabama Department of Senior Services announced Alabama senior centers may resume indoor activities starting April 19.
However, the decision to allow activities at the senior centers was left to be made by each municipality’s senior center manager due to many contributing factors, including some municipalities’ lack of resources, staffing or may otherwise be unprepared to reopen for activities.
She said they expect Gov. Ivey to release centers from the 42-page guidelines soon at which point facilities will be able to open their doors after more than a year.
McCamy advised participants to check with their local senior center after June 1 to find out when they will reopen.
“Those centers will continue to serve meals in June the way they have been serving them,” she said. “Hot meals will not begin until sometime in July. Each center will discuss the meals with their clients in mid-June in preparation for the changes.”
The following is a list of start dates for activities at the DeKalb County Council on Aging in Fort Payne:
- Line Dance Classes - June 1
- Round Dance Class - June 1 (experienced dancers start any month and new dancers begin in June.)
– Caregiver Support Group - June 3
– Duos & Solos (current members) - June 3
– Low Impact Exercise Class - June 7
– Ballroom Class - June 7
– Parkinson's Support Group - June 10
– Veterans Breakfast Social - June 10
– Tai Chi Class - June 15
For a full calendar of events visit https://bit.ly/3oNOLM9.
The DeKalb County Council on Aging in Fort Payne offers the following programs (note: not all programs are available yet):
– Appliqué Quilting Club: 1st & 3rd Fri. of each month 9 a.m –11 a.m
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 p.m, $15 per month, Ages 14+
– Caregiver Support Group: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 a.m
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 a.m – Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 p.m - 8:30 p.m. Experience square dancers begin any time, new dancers begin in February. $15 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 a.m - Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 a.m – Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 p.m – 2:30 p.m, Experienced Class 2:30 p.m – 3:30 p.m
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 a.m to 10 a.m, Mon., Wed., and Fri.
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 p.m
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. experienced round dancers begin any time, new dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Begins June 15, Tuesday 9:30 a.m – 10:30 a.m
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 a.m - 11 a.m
– Monday through Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SeniorRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP) and Rural Public Transportation. Call for more details.
For regular updates follow DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging on Facebook @DeKalbCoA or call 256-845-8590 for more information.
