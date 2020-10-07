Lori Wheeler, coordinator of the DeKalb County Extension Office, has started a new series on Facebook answering some of Extension’s most common calls and questions. The new video series called “Lessons with Lori” can be viewed on the DeKalb County Extension Office page on Facebook. Simply go to that page and like it to not only view this video series, but to see upcoming events and education opportunities for our community. Please feel free to leave comments on video posts to share ideas for upcoming topics to cover.
Extension office coordinator starts online video series
- Special to the Times-Journal
