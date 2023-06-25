RAINSVILLE – If you are looking for a job, or looking for a better job, mark June 28 on your calendar.
A highly anticipated career fair is slated for that day, giving residents in DeKalb and Jackson counties opportunities to meet with local industries and businesses looking for new team members.
The DeKalb County Economic Development Authority and the Jackson County Economic Development Authority have joined forces in an effort to bring an abundance of opportunities for residents of the two counties. Set to take place on June 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will be hosted at the Northeast Alabama Community College Student Center, located on 138 Alabama Highway 35.
The career fair is a unique event that brings together local industries, businesses, and talented individuals from the community. Whether you're a student eager to embark on your professional career or an experienced adult seeking a fresh start, this event offers a myriad of options to suit your needs.
The highlight of the fair is the presence of renowned local industries, showcasing their job opportunities. Representatives from these establishments will be available on-site to conduct interviews, accept applications, and even offer jobs on the spot. This unique opportunity allows candidates to make a lasting impression, so attendees are advised to come prepared with a well-crafted resume and dress appropriately for potential interviews.
Organizers have gone above and beyond to ensure a diverse range of employment prospects will be present at the fair. In addition to local industries and businesses, the event will also feature representatives from the educational sector, including the Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works, and the Impact Learning Center. This collaboration emphasizes the importance of bridging the gap between academia and the workforce, fostering an environment where students and professionals can explore various career paths.
Moreover, attendees will have the chance to interact with local officials who will be present to provide guidance and assistance with the application process. Their presence signifies the community's support and commitment to helping individuals secure
meaningful employment.
The career fair welcomes both full-time and part-time job seekers, catering to a wide range of preferences.
Participants can explore different options, gain valuable insights into potential career paths, and even engage in career exploration activities to expand their horizons.
This event has been made possible through the support of several sponsors who believe in the importance of fostering economic growth and prosperity within the community. Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works, Impact Learning Center, Fort Payne Chamber, Rainsville Chamber, Henagar Chamber, Mountain Lakes Chamber, DeKalb County Career Center, Jackson County Career Center, DeKalb County EDA, and Jackson County EDA have all contributed to making this career fair a success.
Remember, the career fair is open to the public, and no prior registration is required.
For further information or to reserve a booth, please contact Karen Suggs at ksuggs@jacksoncountyeda.org or Pam Gibson at ngibson@dekalbeda.com. Alternatively, you can reach them by phone at 256-574-1331 or 256-845-7957.
