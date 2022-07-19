Positive changes happening for Moon Lake Village as renovations continue

Since the historic Moon Lake School closed last year many citizens of Mentone wondered what the future of the campus and century old building would look like.
Paul Nail, Executive Director, is in charge of the restoration of Moon Lake and has big plans for the campus.
Mentone’s town council appointed Paul Nail as executive director of the campus in June. Nail was the Executive Director of Fort Payne Water and is also the constable for the Mentone area.
Nail’s plans for Moon Lake have already begun with the name change from Moon Lake Campus to Moon Lake Village.
Moon Lake Village has undergone renovations which will help the main building be more accommodating to citizens and those who visit Mentone.
Nail said the main project right now is finishing the community room of Moon Lake Village.
“This is going to be a space where the people of Mentone will be able to gather,” said Nail.
Another drawl Moon Lake Village and one of the many ways Moon Lake Village will generate its own income is the availability to rent rooms throughout the campus.
“These rooms can be rented for craftsmen, artisans or anyone who needs a space to generate and sell art,” Nail said.
These rooms can be used as a workspace and a retail shop. Rent will range from $225 to $450 per month depending on the size of the room. Days for the public to come to Moon Lake Village and shop will be Thursday through Sunday.
Another great addition to Moon Lake Campus is the lunchroom which will also be available for rent for hopeful restaurant owners.
Another renovation that Nail is excited for is the natural amphitheater which rests right outside Moon Lake Village’s gym. Nail recently received a generous donation to help restore the amphitheater.
One big change for the Mentone area is the annual Colorfest moving from the Brow in Mentone to Moon Lake Village. All the vendors which include food, clothing, jewelry and so much more will mainly be located outside.
Nail said there will be easy and accessible parking for those who attend Colorfest.
“There will be parking beside the MERF (Mentone Educational Resource Foundation) House and all over Moon Lake Village,” Nail said.
Unlike the Brow there will also be more room for visitors to move around during Colorfest and see so much more of what Colorfest has to offer.
“Moon Lake Village is going to be a must stop destination for Mentone,” Nail said
