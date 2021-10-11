Goggans to run for district attorney

Local attorney, Michael Dana Goggans, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the office of District Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit which serves Cherokee and DeKalb Counties. Longtime District Attorney Mike O’Dell has announced his retirement.
“I want to be a champion for all of our local law enforcement. They put their lives on the line every day to make our communities safe. As your District Attorney, I will support our police officers and will aggressively prosecute those who break the law.”
Goggans, a lifelong resident of DeKalb County was born and raised in Fort Payne on Lookout Mountain where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University and his law degree from the Birmingham School of Law. He has been married to Lana Brisendine Goggans for 24 years and has three children, twins Jack and Ellie, and Libby.
“I’ve taught in the classroom, owned a small business, worked as a construction manager for SAM Construction, and now am a practicing attorney. My real-life experiences make me uniquely qualified to be the next District Attorney.”
Goggans did not take the traditional path to law school. “I was 37 years old when I started law school. I was concerned with the path that our country was on, and I wanted to do my part to protect the God given rights that were secured for us by our founding fathers. It was not easy raising a family, working full time, and attending law school; however, I felt that I have a duty to do my part to make sure that my children enjoy the same freedoms that I have enjoyed during my life.”
Serving his community has always been a part of Goggans’s life. He has served as Chairman of the DeKalb Republican Breakfast Club, Vice Chairman of the DeKalb County Republicans, President of the Fort Payne City Council, and currently serves on the Fort Payne Water Board. “Public service is so important, whether it is serving in our military, in law enforcement, in fire and rescue, as nurses, as teachers, and so many others.”
Goggans promises to bring proven, conservative leadership to the District Attorney’s office. “I believe that conservative legal principles - the right to life beginning at conception, the right to protect your family, and the right to live safely in your community - are essential for our next District Attorney. I will work to build and maintain a strong relationship with all law enforcement agencies to make our communities safer. We will offer a helping hand to those who are drowning in addiction, and we will aggressively prosecute those who transport and sell drugs in our neighborhoods. Together, we will make a difference.”
The Republican primary election will be held on May 24, 2022.
