Plainview falls to Saks in 3A playoffs

Noah White and Dylan McCullough each accounted for three touchdowns in Plainview’s 46-43 loss at Saks in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs on Friday night.
White threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, McCullough had two touchdowns rushing and one receiving as the Bears’ season ended with a 7-4 record after gaining Region 7’s No. 4 seed.
Levi Brown scored a touchdown run for Plainview and Josh Sandlin caught a touchdown pass.
Saks (10-1), Region 5’s top seed, advanced to the second round and will play Oakman.
Plainview led 15-8 to start the second quarter, 29-24 at halftime and 35-32 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.