Deadline for annual Heart Walk sponsorship approaching

DeKalb Regional Medical Center’s annual Heart Walk is set to take place on August 17 at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion.
Continuing their fight against heart disease, Candra Roberts, marketing and patient experience coordinator at DeKalb Regional said DeKalb Regional provides opportunities for DeKalb County residents to heighten awareness about the county’s number one killer.
Roberts said the Heart Walk is a free community event that brings together local community and business leaders to engage the community and promote a healthy lifestyle for children and adults.
DeKalb Heart Walk raised $15,000 at last year’s event for the American Heart Association, Roberts said.
Roberts said Since DeKalb Regional is a a certified heart center; the 2019 Heart Walk is one of the opportunities DeKalb Regional raises money for the American Heart Association.
The Heart Walk is set to commence at 8 a.m., and registration is now open.
“We are currently seeking sponsors for our 2019 Heart Walk,” said Roberts.
All proceeds from this benefit are donated to the American Heart Association.
According to Roberts, there are four ways to get involved in the walk:
• sponsorship opportunities
• take the executive challenge
• come walk with us
• donate to our team
The deadline for sponsors is July 17.
The Rotary Pavilion is located at 201 5th Street NE, Fort Payne.
For information on starting a team or to register as a sponsor contact Candra Roberts at 256-997-2308, email at Candra_Roberts@QuorumHealth.com or Heidi Darbo at Heidi.darbo@heart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.