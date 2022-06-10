Rainsville prepares for Freedom Run on June 18

The Rainsville City Council heard from Rainsville Freedom Run Coordinator Jerry Clifton on Monday nights meeting.
Rainsville Freedom Run 5K and 10K annual race is next Saturday, June 18, at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Clifton said the Rainsville Freedom Run numbers are up, despite race numbers being down across the country.
"Our race, along with one other in Mississippi, are the only two runs in the southeast whose numbers are up and that is really great," he said.
Putting into perspective, he said the number one 10K race in America is the Peachtree 10K ( Peachtree Road Race) in Atlanta, Georgia, which takes place on July 4 and draws in about 60,000 runners.
"They have so many runners that it's a lottery to actually get in," Clifton said. "It's the most coveted race shirt in the country. This year their numbers are down so much, anyone could register."
As of last weekend, Clifton said in sponsorship money and door prizes, 150 individuals or businesses were participating, and with multiple new donors to this year's race, Clifton expects to hit the $400,000 as far as contributions to local charities.
"We've never had that many before," he said. "We've had people just call me saying they'd like to help this time."
Clifton encourages
residents to come out and support the runners and race next Saturday.
Rainsville’s Freedom Run brings runners from all parts of the country ranging from five years old to 91 years old.
“We have runners coming from 17 states this year and out of Kenya, we are excited for those folks to come back after COVID-19 restrictions,” said Clifton. “It’s going to be a great event.”
The registration price is $30 and will increase to $35 after Friday, June 17 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. To register, visit runsignup.com and search Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K or visit the Rainsville Freedom Run Facebook page to follow a link.
Proceeds from the 2021 Freedom Run remain in the community, helping local citizens through donations that benefit local charities including, The Summit, Running for Uganda, Kids Bolt, Turning Point Pregnancy Center, DeKalb County Animal Shelter, Care Packages For Our Troops, Distinguished Young Women of DeKalb County, Chattanooga Homeless Shelter, Shop With A Cop, The Sam Foundation and Feed My Starving Children.
Race Packet pick-up and in-person registration are Friday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 (race day) from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
DeKalb County Schools Coliseum is located at 1504 Main St. E in Rainsville.
For more information, or to register for the Freedom Run, visit runsignup.com and search Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K or visit the Rainsville Freedom Run Facebook page to follow a link.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Brandon Freeman announced the Rainsville Farmers Market 2022 season is underway. The Market is open Thursday from 4 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion located at the Rainsville Field of Dreams. Vendors can set up at 4 p.m.
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze announced their Summer Reading Program is underway with multiple activities and events. For additional information, visit and follow the Rainsville Public Library Facebook page at @rainsvillelibrary.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff reminded the public the Rainsville Freedom Fest is Saturday, June 25 at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex starting at 1 p.m. The 2022 event is featuring the Underwoods at 6:30 p.m. and headlining music act Confederate Railroad along with multiple other entertainments acts, pony rides, a rock climbing wall, face painting, mechanical bull, a wide variety of food, arts and crafts vendors finishing off with a firework show at 9 p.m.
The council also:
• approved Resolution 06-06-2022 (A), regarding the surplus of various unused/non-working office equipment and chairs in the city hall and council chambers.
• approved hiring Caitlin Hilley as a part-time employee for the Rainsville Public Library at $7.25 an hour starting June 2, 2022.
• approved hiring Cameron Gas as a part-time CDL Driver for the Public Works Department at $14.71 an hour starting June 15, 2022.
• approved hiring Sean Fowler as a part-time police officer at the Rainsville Police Department at $16.45 an hour starting June 16, 2022.
• approved Affordable Towing out of Huntsville to transport Rainsville Fire Departments new fire truck from New York at the cost of $5,000.
• approved Ordinance 06-06-2022 establishing an easement on Rosewood Lane, allowing garbage trucks to have a place to turn around. Councilman Arlan Blevins abstained his vote.
• approved to empower the Mayor Lingerfelt to sign the easement on Rosewood Lane.
• approved Sandy Little’s travel and training request.
• approved the purchase of an air conditioner compressor for the Annex from DeKalb Refrigeration at the cost of $2775.00.
• approved to empower Lingerfelt to sing the new Sanitation Contract with the town of Ider.
• approved a $1000 for the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce for advertising for the 2022 Freedom Fest.
• approved a $1000 sponsorship to Plainview High School toward the purchase of new band uniforms.
• approved the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program (MWPP) Resolution 06-06-2022(B).
• approved rates at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
The council went into executive session for the following reasons:
- to discuss the consideration of the governmental body that would be willing to offer or accept the purchase or sale exchange of real estate.
- for controversy not yet being litigated, but imminently likely to be litigated or imminently likely to be litigated if the governmental body pursues a proposed course of action.
The council approved to empower the mayor to sign and send a letter of intent, advice by the city attorney on a piece of property.
The next council meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
