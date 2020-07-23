Barnhill seeks seat on Crossville Town Council

Jimmy F. Barnhill is running for Crossville Town Council position #5 in the Aug. 25 Municipal Elections.
“I was born and raised in Oxford, Al., and a 1976 graduate of Oxford High School. Several years after graduation, I relocated and settled on the coast of North Carolina and started a career with the DOD, Dept. of the Navy and retired after 34 years of service. Once retired, the Lord led us back to Crossville, Al. in 2016.”
Barnhill said they love the slow and quiet living environment that Crossville offers.
“Even though I’m not a lifelong resident of Crossville, which could be taken as a positive thing, I think that I can be a valuable asset to Crossville as a council member because I will bring new ideas and new energy to the council. I don’t believe in favoritism, everyone should be treated the same regardless of who you are. Before my retirement, I was the President of our HOA in NC that consisted of over 400 residential homes. During this tenure I acquired extensive education into legal matters dealing with the Association, covenants are actually like town ordinances in the fact that they are in place to govern the welfare of the town and its citizens to promote a healthy and prosperous life style for everyone. I’m a man of strong convictions, integrity, new ideas, good old common sense and a strong faith in God, family and the patriots of this great country. I love Crossville, the state of Alabama and the USA.”
Barnhill said he will be very involved with citizens and he encourages others to do the same.
“If elected, I will always be open and available to listen to your concerns, issues and ideas about the Town of Crossville. The government structure operates the town but the citizens of the town and surrounding area are Crossville, and I encourage everyone to attend the town council meetings each month. My wife and I have been attending the meetings each month for a couple of years now and I’ve seen the issues and concerns of the people. I pledge, if elected, to work with the mayor, the town council and most importantly, the citizens to make Crossville grow, prosper and be a town that everyone wants to come and live in. I love the town of Crossville and would greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve the town and you the people. Thanks so much for you time and consideration. I would greatly appreciate your vote on August 25th. Thanks and God bless.”
