Fort Payne man killed in I-59 accident

A Sunday morning traffic accident claimed the life of a 21-year-old Fort Payne man, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.
Gavino Diego Francisco succumbed to his injuries after being transported by DeKalb Ambulance Service to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. He was a passenger in a 2012 Infinity G37 driven by 23-year-old Francisco Felipe Juan, 23, of Fort Payne.
Juan struck a cable barrier on Interstate 59 North near Lebanon Road, then struck Sybil L. Duncan, 43, of Etowah, Tenn., who drove a 2022 KIA Rio. Both Juan and Duncan were airlifted to Erlanger Hospital, where they remained as of Wednesday morning when the Fort Payne Police distributed a press release about the accident.
Another passenger in Juan’s vehicle, Alex Randy Marroquin, 21, of Fort Payne, was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center by DAS.
The call to Fort Payne Police Dispatch reportedly came in at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
The accident is currently still under investigation, according to the press release.
