Natural gas leak temporarily shutters business

On the morning of Wednesday, June 29, at 8:29 a.m., the Fort Payne Fire Department was called to respond to a natural gas leak.
Alongside the Fort Payne Fire Department was DC Gas for almost two hours.
Fort Payne Fire Chief Stacy Smith said, “Gas detectors were used and two businesses were found to contain high levels of natural gas inside.”
Los Arcos was one of the buildings that had high levels of natural gas which was detected inside. The other building was not named.
Both of the businesses were ventilated and Los Arcos is temporarily closed as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.