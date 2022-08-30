Food City was once again on everyones' minds as the Fort Payne City Council held another public hearing on Tuesday to receive comments in favor of or opposing the deal authorizing $3.1 million in economic incentives under Amendment 772 to offset the popular retailer’s costs to develop property at 1015 Gault Avenue South.
The hearing occurred after press time Tuesday. Speakers were given two minutes each to deliver comments.
A contentious hearing already happened in February, but the discovery of an error in the city’s legal advertisement prompted the council to throw out the previously approved Memorandum of Understanding with Marathon Realty Corp., the Virginia-based real estate arm of K-VA-T. With a corrected version of the notice run, the controversial process begins anew. If a majority of the council still support the incentives, it
would still face a judicial review, after which the parties could enter into the agreement.
Those opposing the incentives said they considered it wrong to spend millions to lure the popular supermarket chain to DeKalb County when shoppers already have options at Bruce’s Foodland, Walmart, United Grocery Outlet, Price Less IGA, Dollar General and other stores. Supporters said they want more retail variety, lower prices through competition and jobs created.
K-VA-T President Stephen Spangler explained plans include a Starbucks coffee kiosk, a gas station, and a pharmacy, plus the creation of 140 jobs providing a weekly payroll of $55,000 or $2,860,000 annually.
The city’s investment represents 20.4% of what it will cost to make the land suitable for development and construct the shopping center on it after moving sewer lines and elevating the lot by three feet because it borders a creek that overflows during flash floods. Twin City Used Cars, the current tenant of the land, was notified by the owner, Drinkard Development, that it will need to vacate it. Twin City owner Bobby Ledbetter has a history of local philanthropy, as does the Bruce family who operate Bruce’s Foodland.
Food City, if realized, was projected to divert sales from Foodland and Walmart but to also attract shoppers from outside of Fort Payne who currently visit Food City locations in Albertville and Trenton, Ga.
