Henagar proceeds with annual Potato Festival

The City of Henager is gearing up for its 38th annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival this Independence Day.
The yearly 4th of July celebration sees hundreds of people. It features a parade, local music, a wide variety of food, a car show, games, fireworks and a variety of other vendors.
Assistant City Clerk Alicia Wooten said the parade starts at Crye Road and makes its way to the park at 10 a.m. This year, the city has invited more than 80 Vietnam War Veterans as this year’s Grand Marshals.
Wooten said the annual car show, hosted by the Wheels of Time Cruisers, will be in the parking lot of Camp Drugs adjacent to the park.
“We are also having the antique tractor show again this year,” she said.
New to this year's festivities is the Henagar Fire Department’s Pie Throwing Contest.
“They are also doing a firefighter obstacle course for the kids that will be free,” said Wooten.
A Cooking Competition has also been added this year and will take place at noon at Pavillion #3 in the park next to the basketball court on the day of the festival.
“This year’s theme is casseroles, and the main ingredient in each casserole must be a form of potato,” Wooten said.
You must sign up before the festival and can do so by contacting City Hall at 256-657-6282 or emailing Kristy at jsu2831n@gmail.com.
Wooten said a first, second and third place prize would be given, and four or five judges will be present.
The Henagar Public Library is hosting its “Throwing Bags for Books” cornhole tournament again this year. There will be hand sanitizer available for the competition.
For more information or to register, contact Library Director Donna Carlin at 256-657-1380.
Wooten said this year they have musical acts scheduled commencing performances right after the parade is finished until 8 p.m.
The following is a list of musicians and band performing at this year's festival:
• Stuart Douglas
• Michael Jacobs
• Ryan Watkins and Band
• Charles Smith
• Karl Childers Band
• Dusty Smith
• Jordan’s Crossing
• Government Warning
The annual fireworks show is set to begin at 9 p.m., weather permitting.
COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the state will be implemented, said Wooten.
“We are placing the vendors 10 to 12 feet apart, providing them with empty space to help keep the lines six feet apart,” she said.
She said they have prepared and put thought into the event, and people will be sanitizing throughout the day.
“We are trying to keep everybody safe,” she said.
Wooten said they are still taking applications for vendor spots for food, games and crafts. The price is $50 for a 10 by 10 spot and an additional $5 if they want to use electricity.
All interested parties can call city hall at 256-657-6282 to sign up and for regular updates follow them on Facebook @cityofhenagar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.