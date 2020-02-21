Registered sex offender case to see parole consideration

A DeKalb County sex offender case is scheduled for parole consideration on March 31.
Johnathon Lamar Beason is a sex offender serving a 15-year prison sentence for violation of the sex offender registration law in DeKalb County. He has served two years, three months of his 15-year sentence. News media reported that Beason was also arrested August 18, 2017 for a probation violation.
State law requires that inmates be given parole consideration periodically during their periods of incarceration but does not require that parole be granted. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has not granted parole to any sex offenders since parole hearings resumed under new leadership on Nov. 5, 2019.
