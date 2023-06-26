Rainsville City Council gets updates, gives donation

RAINSVILLE – In its last meeting, the Rainsville City Council approved an amended resolution regarding unsafe structures and the city has seen progress already.
The amendment removed the City of Rainsville's responsibility to repair instead of demolishing the unsafe structure, saving taxpayers money.
Rainsville Ordinance Officer Sandy Little updated the council on the progress that had been made since the last council meeting. One unsafe structure had been demolished and cleaned up while renovations had begun on the other structure.
The council also rewarded some deserving athletes at its June 19 meeting. The Plainview Lady Bears Softball Team won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A State Softball Championship in May. The team boasted an impressive 47-1 for the 2023 season.
The Rainsville City Council recently approved a $500 donation to the Plainview Girls Softball Team to aid in purchasing State Championship rings. The Council presented the donation to the Plainview Lady Bears, and their coaches, at the council meeting.
Rainsville Fire Chief, Willimac Wright advised the council that the reporting software that the fire department has used for the past eight years, was recently bought by ESO Software. ESO is making updates for compliance issues on the EMS side and the fireside of the reporting system. Because of the upgrades, they have increased their yearly rates. Wright stated that for the next two years, the company will honor the current price but after that period of time, prices will increase to $9,700 per year. The council approved the continuance of the contract with ESO software.
Chief Wright also stated that his department was applying for an RC&D grant for extraction tools. This grant is a reimbursable grant with a 10% match. The council authorized the mayor to sign the necessary grant paperwork.
The council approved the bid for headwalls on Marshall Road to Boozer and Son Construction in the amount of $13,450.
“Just know that Marshall Road…we are getting there. We are still on track with that” stated Rainsville City Council member, Derek Rosson.
A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for next week with the paving company. According to Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt, the paving company is ready to start paving throughout Rainsville, within the next two weeks.
The council approved the surplus of two vehicles owned by the City of Rainsville:
• 2006 Ford F350—Public Works Dept Resolution 06-19-2023(A)
•2011 Ford Escape—Public Works Dept Resolution 06-19-2023(B)
In other business, the Rainsville Council approved:
•Court Office Window installation to Rainsville Auto Glass in the amount of $725.00
•Purchased (2) ScanSnap Scanners for use in the City Hall and Rainsville City Court in the amount of $911.57
•Street Light for Dilbeck Road /Hwy 75
•Street Light for Shankles Road
The next Rainsville Council Meeting will be held on Monday, July 3. (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.