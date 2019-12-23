Little River Waterkeeper is soliciting signatures for a petition to be presented to U.S. lawmakers calling for Little River and adjacent land areas to receive what’s known as “Wild and Scenic” designation.
The designation increases property values near a river, gives local businesses a competitive advantage to appeal to visitors, leads to recreation and use of the river that translates into jobs and revenue, and it increases tourism. It was created through the The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act (16 U.S.C. 1271-1287), instituting a national scenic rivers system that set “methods by which and standards according to which additional components may be added to the system.”
Angela Shugart of Little River Waterkeeper said the petition drive has been underway since September. The organization promotes awareness, education and monitoring of water quality.
“Our initial goal was 500 signatures, but now it is 700. [After getting the signatures] we will meet with the National Park Service and the special Wild and Scenic designator for our area. Then we’ll need support from our local and federal leaders,” Shugart said.
A documentary titled “Something About Little River” explored how the Wild and Scenic designation would benefit the communities along the river. The video by Jeb Brackner drew attention to the Wild and Scenic campaign when it was shown at venues across the state. Future screenings are planned in Huntsville, Talladega, Auburn, and Monte Sano State Park. The documentary can be viewed at https://www.southernexposurefilms.org/films/something-about-little-river.
When the National Park Service took over the operation and maintenance of Little River Canyon as a national preserve in 1992, a section in the legislation called for the river to be treated as a Wild and Scenic waterway, but Shugart said it was never officially designated as such.
“A lot of people ask what designation means,” Shugart said. “It would indirectly generate more money for the agencies monitoring Little River because they would take more of the river to protect and manage. It would create more jobs for people in Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service. Those are the agencies that oversee our rivers.”
Shugart said the designation would more thoroughly protect Little River in its entirety, affecting land stretching from northwest Georgia down to the start of Weiss Lake in Cherokee County.
“There’s more to the river than just what flows through Little River Canyon. There’s an amazing system of tributaries and forks that come together to form Little River. That’s what makes it so special.”
Unlike other rivers, Little River begins on a plateau mountain and is fed by ground water and pools of rain water that form on wetlands in Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties in Georgia on Lookout Mountain just over the Georgia line.
“In the summer, unless the beavers have dammed it up, it’s all just mud flats. It’s beautiful with wildlife and wildflowers, incredible species that live there. It creates the West Fork and forms along the western side of the mountain,” Shugart said.
The East Fork contains veins of water “coming from everywhere. Camp Juliet Low Girl Scout Camp is on the headwaters of the East Fork. These forks flow through certain parts of the mountain,” Shugart said.
The West Fork flows through the town of Mentone.
“Camp Skyline for Girls, Camp Laney for Boys, and Camp Alpine all use that for recreation. DeSoto Falls is part of the West fork. More toward the east side of Mentone is the Middle and the East Fork, which creates Lake Lahusage,” she said.
Below the dam on Lake Lahusage is one of the wildest parts of Little River and one of the least developed.
“It’s the wildest section that isn’t protected, all private land. There’s a good seven or eight-mile stretch before you reach state land. It’s wild and few boaters boat it,” Shugart said. Some portions of the shoreline are only accessible by boat, which is part of the criteria for Wild and Scenic designation.
To qualify as a Wild and Scenic River, a community has to demonstrate support for protecting a free flowing waterway possessing at least one of the following “outstandingly remarkable values”: scenery, recreation, geology, fish and wildlife history, culture, and other values.
“[Little River] passes all of the required criteria with flying colors. You want it to be special and unique with different values and characteristics. Little River is home to species that are wild and unimpeded by dams, completely wild, areas that cannot be accessed by road. Those are very special places in the wild on Little River. A second tier can be accessed by roads. The tier for recreation, anyone can build on it, add parks. We fall within all of those tiers,” Shugart said.
“There’s currently only one designated Wild and Scenic River in Alabama, the Sipsey Fork in the Bankhead National Forest in the northwest part of the state. The town around it, Double Springs, has generated so many tourism dollars from that designation. It’s getting national attention. Little River Canyon does already get national attention, so we, in my opinion, are the crown jewel of Alabama. This would be another jewel in our crown,” she said.
Shugart addressed the primary question that people ask before signing the petition: what will it mean for private property?
“It is always a worry when you bring in the federal government that there will be some take over of privately-held lands, but the new designation would not shrink landowners’ properties,” Shugart said.
An exhaustive process with public comments sought mitigates such concerns.
“In fact, before it even reaches any level of designation, it has to go through the National Park Service, partnering with Fish and Wildlife and other agencies that also bring in local landowners and any stakeholders on the river to develop a water management plan. All of that input is going to be put in to the designation.”
The comprehensive management plan for the protection of the river addresses resource protection, development of lands and facilities, user capacities, and other management practices to be incorporated into resource management planning for affected adjacent Federal lands.
The plan would be prepared, after consultation with state and local governments and the interested public within 3 full fiscal years after the date of designation. Notice of the completion and availability of such plans are published in the Federal Register.
The boundaries of any designated wild and scenic river include areas measured within one-quarter mile from the ordinary high water mark on each side of the river.
“Lands with the Wild and Scenic designation have a corridor, a buffer zone, where you can’t clear to the water,” Shugart said. “Then you keep it natural on the river, and most people would agree with that [rather than building structures in seasonally flood-prone areas]. Most landowners want the designation because it would increase their property values, increase the local tourism dollars in the economy, and give their land protection. It really is a win-win for everybody.”
Following the comprehensive review, the Secretary of the Interior and/or Agriculture would submit to the President reports on the suitability or non-suitability for addition to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system of designated rivers.
This includes an analysis of the current status of land ownership and use in the area; the reasonably foreseeable potential uses of the land and water which would be enhanced, foreclosed, or curtailed if the area were included in the national wild and scenic rivers system.
In other words, once the necessary signatures are gathered and submitted, it begins a long and very detailed process that could ultimately fail. That’s one reason why Little River Waterkeeper wants to get it underway as soon as possible so the entirety of the river moves closer to enduring federal protections sooner rather than later.
To sign the petition for Little River to receive Wild and Scenic designation, please visit www.AlabamaRivers.org/LittleRiver.
To review the law creating the Wild and Scenic River system, visit https://www.ferc.gov/legal/fed-sta/wsr-act.pdf.
