Gadsden State Community College
Martha Lavender, President of Gadsden State Community College, is pleased to announce full-time students who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0, all A’s and completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work where named to the President’s List.
Fall semester 2019 President’s List:
• Cristina Hernandez Barrientos of Collinsville
• Shayla Kreh of Collinsville
• Haley Looney of Collinsville
• Ronaldo Mendoza Velasquez of Collinsville
• Haylie Pruitt of Collinsville
• Adrian Hernandez Ruiz of Crossville
• Blanton Jones of Crossville
• Kelly Perez Aragon of Crossville
• Amber Henderson of Fort Payne
• Erika Jones of Fort Payne
• Denise Luna of Fort Payne
• David Berrong of Fyffe
• Jacee Durham of Ider
• Logan Phillips of Sylvania
• Nicholas Chumley of Albertville
• Presley Gore of Albertville
• Matthew Nixon of Albertville
• Dennis Presley of Albertville
• Jasmine Soto of Albertville
• Haley Clay of Alexandria
• Madison Heindl of Alexandria
• China Lane of Alexandria
• Caitlyn Mecham of Alexandria
• Wayne Reynolds of Alexandria
• Corey Casey of Alpine
• Phalyn Walton of Alpine
• Marisa Ward of Alpine
• Noah Grady of Altoona
• Hillary Kelley of Altoona
• Bridgette Kist of Altoona
• Tyler Nichols of Altoona
• Melina Osborn of Altoona
• Brady Simmons of Altoona
• Tamika Allen of Anniston
• Coltyn Bell of Anniston
• Alexander Bingel of Anniston
• Wesley Boyd of Anniston
• Emily Braden of Anniston
• Landry Bussey of Anniston
• Emma Carden of Anniston
• Matthew Chandler of Anniston
• Dezaray Dean of Anniston
• Tobias Deck of Anniston
• Breanna Dison of Anniston
• Leslie Elam of Anniston
• Jeremy Felton of Anniston
• Sherman Frazier of Anniston
• William George of Anniston
• Alexander Gibson of Anniston
• Jordan Hinton of Anniston
• Tyler Kelly of Anniston
• Madison Lollar of Anniston
• Deanna McLeroy of Anniston
• Ying Mo of Anniston
• Alisha Morris of Anniston
• Dalton Oxley of Anniston
• Jordan Peters of Anniston
• Brittney Ridley of Anniston
• Jessica Rollins of Anniston
• Quindarious Royal of Anniston
• Morgan Sellers of Anniston
• Haley Sims of Anniston
• Kira Smith of Anniston
• Mikkalina Spann of Anniston
• Dinah-Shae Stone of Anniston
• Brandy Taylor of Anniston
• Tiam Thurman of Anniston
• Robert Wadsworth of Anniston
• Sonya Wilson of Anniston
• Amy Young of Anniston
• Lukas Ferguson of Ashland
• Nathaniel Hill-Magouirk of Ashland
• Makayla Byrd of Ashville
• Arizona Ellis of Ashville
• Felicia Fleming of Ashville
• Lesley Lowery of Ashville
• Eric Anderson of Attalla
• Elizabeth Foster of Attalla
• Brian Galimore of Attalla
• Linda Hanson Turnbow of Attalla
• Misty Johnson of Attalla
• Robert Lowery of Attalla
• Elizabeth Maroney of Attalla
• Hannah Menninger of Attalla
• Kayla Moss of Attalla
• Rayley Nelson of Attalla
• Auguste Rebarchik of Attalla
• Jacob Shull of Attalla
• Abigail Gillis of Birmingham
• Jaime Almanza of Boaz
• Charles Bozarth of Boaz
• Kyle Campbell of Boaz
• Madison Chastain of Boaz
• Kelsey Dumas of Boaz
• Jordan Gallman of Boaz
• Brady Kusayanagi of Boaz
• Artem Pack of Boaz
Marshall West of Boaz
• Tabitha Combs of Cedar Bluff
• Mandy Elmore of Cedar Bluff
• Preston Justus of Cedar Bluff
• Andrew Quinn of Cedar Bluff
• Elijah Roberts of Cedar Bluff
• Angel Timm of Cedar Bluff
• Christopher Bourne of Centre
• Kyle Burgess of Centre
• Alyssa Cleland of Centre
• Cameron Dupree of Centre
• Azya Elrod of Centre
• Rebekah Hill Centre
• Bret James Centre
• Donald Mitchell Centre
• Kendal Perry of Centre
• Jenifer Prater of Centre
• Tyler Robinson of Centre
• Jonathan Alexander of Gadsden
• Deena Alhegazen of Gadsden
• Kayla Ballenger of Gadsden
• Jessica Barrett of Gadsden
• Kennedi Bates of Gadsden
• Allen Black of Gadsden
• Zamiyah Blount of Gadsden
• Dillon Boatwright of Gadsden
• Jacobbi Burkes of Gadsden
• Alexis Burton of Gadsden
• Jay Crandell of Gadsden
• Jordan Davidson of Gadsden
• Tommy Deforest of Gadsden
• Skyler Dixon of Gadsden
• CamiLee Downey of Gadsden
• Judah Duren of Gadsden
• Kellie Edwards of Gadsden
• Aleisha Foley of Gadsden
• Easton Foreman of Gadsden
• Winston Fowlkes of Gadsden
• Isaiah Gallardo of Gadsden
• Aimee Garmany of Gadsden
• Shannon Gladden of Gadsden
• Adam Goodrich of Gadsden
• Erik Griffin of Gadsden
• Charles Griffith of Gadsden
• Stephen Gunter of Gadsden
• Anderson Guthrie of Gadsden
• Joshua Hall of Gadsden
• Andrew Harp of Gadsden
• Abigail Henderson of Gadsden
• Matthew Henderson of Gadsden
• Cale Hilburn of Gadsden
• Giang Ho of Gadsden
• Daniel Holcombe of Gadsden
• Jacob Hollingsworth of Gadsden
• Landon Johnson of Gadsden
• Alisha Jones of Gadsden
• Paula Jones of Gadsden
• Maria Juarez of Gadsden
• Chih Kang of Gadsden
• Julissa King of Gadsden
• Ashley Latimer of Gadsden
• Kristy Latimer of Gadsden
• MiKayl LeCroy of Gadsden
• Caiden Lipscomb of Gadsden
• Gabriel Lopez of Gadsden
• Judy Mackey of Gadsden
• Kimberly Mason of Gadsden
• Charles Massey of Gadsden
• Benito Matias of Gadsden
• Jahtzee Meadows of Gadsden
• Kathryn Mintz of Gadsden
• Mikalie Mooneyham of Gadsden
• Keely Payne of Gadsden
• Shalonda Ragland of Gadsden
• Shanequa Rasberry of Gadsden
• Jana Rowell of Gadsden
• Stephanie Sims of Gadsden
• Alexis Smith of Gadsden
• Chester Steele of Gadsden
• Julie Street of Gadsden
• Matthew Swan of Gadsden
• Kimberly Taliaferro of Gadsden
• Brinley Thompson of Gadsden
• Angela Townsel of Gadsden
• Jeremy Turner of Gadsden
• Lisa Vaughn of Gadsden
• Kaycee Warsham of Gadsden
• Gracie West of Gadsden
• Etrus Williams of Gadsden
• Corey Winters of Gadsden
• Jordan Yancey of Gadsden
• Jorge Zelaya of Gadsden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.