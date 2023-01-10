Brian Thomas is quickly approaching his 10th year at the central office of DeKalb County Schools, where he has served for two years as Chief of Staff and another eight years before that as assistant superintendent. He was an elementary teacher at Ruhama School for just over six years before transferring to the central office in February 2013.
The DeKalb County School System serves approximately 8,500 students in 14 schools, seven of which are PreK–12 schools. As chief of staff, Thomas is responsible for all aspects of human resources. He assigns supervisors, lends direct support to principals, documents teacher certification, orchestrates professional development, acts as school board liaison and acquires additional funding/grants in support of teacher training and classroom improvement.
Superintendent Wayne Lyles says Thomas’ dedication and loyalty is unmatched.
“His knowledge and experience are invaluable to our district,” Lyles says. “Dr. Thomas is a servant leader who strives each day to improve our school system for our students, employees and stakeholders. He has a strong Christian faith, great integrity and a diligent work ethic.”
Born in DeKalb County in 1979 to Calvin and Regina Thomas of Sylvania, Thomas is the middle child. He has an older brother, Alex, and a younger sister, Ashley. He has been married for 22 years to Abbey Thomas, a technology integration specialist for DeKalb County Schools. They have three children.
“Our oldest son Alex is 20 and is enrolled at UAH to earn a degree in computer engineering,” Thomas says. “Our middle son Noah passed at the age of four due to heart disease. Our youngest daughter is in the 10th grade at Plainview High School. She plays in the band and is very involved with the district’s theater program. I am a bi-vocational pastor at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.”
Thomas believes life-changing teachers always start from a positive place and use positive words.
“I always want to start the year being positive,” he explained. “On the first day of school I would always tell my class this: ‘It does not matter whether or not you think you are good at math. It does not matter whether someone else said you are good or not at math. Today is a new day, and if you will trust me to lead you on a journey, I will help you get to the top.’
“At this point, I would attempt to step up on top of a student’s desk, which I would fail, being a short man. Then, I would tell the class, ‘We do not get to the top in one step.’ Finally, I would step in the seat and then on top of the desk. This always caught the students’ attention. In fact, they loved seeing the teacher standing on a desk. I would end by telling them ‘To achieve the mountain top and complete the journey it takes one step at a time.’”
Thomas says his success as an educator has always been wrapped up in the success of his students.
“I am pleased to be a part of the continued growth of DeKalb County Schools,” he says. “My wife and I both graduated from Sylvania High School. My parents and children attended DeKalb County Schools. I want to ensure that the education provided in our schools delivers our children the opportunities they deserve to grow and be successful in life.”
Thomas says his greatest reward is seeing a child overcome obstacles to succeed.
“Several years ago while I was still teaching 5th grade math, I had a class that, like most classes, had students of varying abilities. The class worked hard to achieve every goal I put in front of them,” he explains. “We decided that we were going to score higher than any other 5th grade class in the county on the state assessment. The class achieved their goal and every student but one met the achievement benchmark score in math that year.
“It is the one student that did NOT make the score in which I am the proudest, though,” he continues. “This student grew more than any other student. He grew over two grade levels that year in his mathematics ability, and he had to work hard to do so. The smile on his face was worth all of the hard work.”
Thomas’ accomplishments have not only been in the classroom. A major success of his career as chief of staff has been his ability to find and receive supplemental funding via grants and projects.
“I have been blessed to be a part of many great projects in the district over my career, including implementing a one-to-one device initiative for students, a major safety initiative that improved school security, and an energy savings project that has already saved the district over $1 million dollars and is projected to save over $27 million in total.”
Thomas says he wants DeKalb County teachers to know they have an administrator who keeps their best interests at heart.
“Since I work mainly with adults now, I want them to feel valued and respected,” he says. “If I can achieve these two goals, then it has been a good day.”
For the future for DeKalb County Schools, Thomas says he hopes “to see a funding model for public education in Alabama that allows all students to have equitable opportunities regardless of socioeconomic status or location. I would also like to see DeKalb County Schools in the top ten percent of academic achievement in the state.”
