Dr. Brian Thomas

Dr. Brian Thomas

 contributed photo

Brian Thomas is quickly approaching his 10th year at the central office of DeKalb County Schools, where he has served for two years as Chief of Staff and another eight years before that as assistant superintendent. He was an elementary teacher at Ruhama School for just over six years before transferring to the central office in February 2013.

The DeKalb County School System serves approximately 8,500 students in 14 schools, seven of which are PreK–12 schools. As chief of staff, Thomas is responsible for all aspects of human resources. He assigns supervisors, lends direct support to principals, documents teacher certification, orchestrates professional development, acts as school board liaison and acquires additional funding/grants in support of teacher training and classroom improvement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.