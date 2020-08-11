DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett welcomed students back to campus with a message on Sunday as schools across the county prepared to reopen on Monday.
Barnett said it had been five months since students walked the halls of DeKalb County Schools, however, all of that changes this week.
“We are so very excited to welcome each of our students back to DeKalb County Schools,” he said.
In his message, Barnett spoke about the many emotions from nervousness to anxiety and excitement the students he has spoken to were experiencing.
“Each one of those feelings is certainly understandable, and we hope to work with you over the coming days and eliminate some of that,” he said.
He spoke of the many events that have taken place in the nation since the early closure of schools, including COVID-19, civil unrest, the economy and the launch of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years.
“As you return to school this week, you’re going to see many changes,” said Barnett.
Among those changes were the staggered entry and the many efforts taken place to keep students safe.
He said everyone knows and understands the value of an education and its importance for us individually and as a society.
“Reopening school was a major goal for us, but not only reopening, but to stay open so that we can teach, support and educate our students each and every day,” Barnett said.
He stressed the importance of working together, from students to faculty and parents and proper communication from all those involved.
“Our sanitation efforts have really been ramped up. You will see that through the different things your custodians, teachers and staff are doing and the hand sanitation stations, Germx and things throughout the buildings,” said Barnett.
He asked that students practice proper social distancing at school, hand sanitation and follow the current health order that requires wearing a mask.
“I know this past school year was challenging for all of us. The ending was not the way we wanted it to be. However, with our good policy preparation, good positive attitude, and great effort towards our goal, we will achieve what we set out for and have a productive, positive school year,” said Barnett.
On Monday, Barnett was able to visit seven of the campuses. He stated things went smoothly, commenting on how well the students did upon their return to school while practicing social distancing, wearing facial coverings and utilizing necessary sanitation.
While the new school year holds many changes and uncertainties, Barnett said one thing remains the same, “we care about our students, each and every one of you, and we want to build a great school year for you.”
He said all the schools across the county were built to provide students with opportunities to be successful in life to make the nation what it needs to be, and he has “great faith” that working together can achieve just that.
