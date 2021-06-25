Polymer Industries announces retirement of Sheila Keller after 40-year career

It is with mixed emotions that Polymer Industries of Henagar announces the retirement of Sheila Keller, Polymer Industries Senior Inside Sales Representative.
Sheila has been an integral part of Polymer Industries for the last 40 years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered and were an important part of our success. Her hard work, commitment, and dedication are worthy of admiration. She is a true inspiration for all of us. Sheila will be greatly missed. Filling her shoes will be an almost impossible task but we are also excited for her as she begins this next stage of her life.
As a tribute, the company organized a lunch on Thursday, June 17 to honor and appreciate an esteemed employee and a great person on her last working day.
On behalf of everyone at Polymer Industries in Henagar and our locations across the country, we wish Sheila a very happy retirement.
“Sheila was my right hand and my left.” Polymer Industries would not be where we are without your help and you did it with grace,” Rohit Saigal, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “Congrats on the next phase of your life, you deserve all the best life has to offer.”
