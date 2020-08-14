First Southern State Bank announced the 2019-20 Young Leader Scholarship winners for North Jackson, North Sand Mountain and Scottsboro High Schools.
Taylor Bolton, graduate of Fort Payne High School won a $1,000 Young Leader scholarship. Ms. Bolton plans on attending Troy University to pursue a degree in Exercise Science.
Millie Hall, a graduate of Plainview High School won a $1,000 Young Leader scholarship. Ms. Hall plans to attend Jacksonville State University to pursue a degree in English / Language Arts “For over 17 years, First Southern State Bank has offered a Young Leader program to members of the Senior Class of the High Schools in the communities in which we have branches,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “The leadership training program is very competitive and involves an interview and educator evaluations. Five representatives from each school are chosen and participate in career and leadership programming in an after-school setting. Scholarship winners are voted on by their peers. Attendance, participation in the program, and service hours are also considered. This year, our Young Leaders assisted First Southern with various community events including the Mustang 5K and Crayons for Kids drive. The members of our 2019 -2020 Young Leader class are all exceptional students and have endless potential! We wish them every success as they go forward to follow their dreams.” About First Southern State Bank
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties of Alabama.
To learn more about First Southern State Bank, visit www.fssbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.