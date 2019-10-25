The DeKalb Area Governor's Committee on the Employment of Persons with Disabilities Awards Program was held Tuesday at the Coal & Iron Building in Downtown Fort Payne.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow served as the Master of Ceremony and Ryan Pierce, 2017 Youth Leadership Award Winner, sang the National Anthem.
Individuals, businesses and organizations were honored for their involvement in the hiring and promotion of persons with disabilities in the DeKalb County area.
The following is a list of award recipients:
• Advocate of the Year – Jana Scroggins
• Student of the Year – Jace Richards
• Partnership of the Year – Fort Payne Family Life
• Media of the Year – Fort Payne Times-Journal
• Educator of the Year – Roberta Roberts
• Large Business Employee of the Year – Tahler Shellnut
• Large Business of the Year – DeKalb Regional Medical Center
• Small Business Employer of the Year – Bruce’s Foodland
• Small Business Employee of the Year – Jennifer Parker
• Public Service Award – Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser
• Collaboration Award – Alabama Career Center System, Adult Basic Education, ARC of Jackson County, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Project Search and DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
• Youth Leadership Award – Hunter Norwood
The primary goal of the Alabama Governor’s Committee on the Employment of Persons with Disabilities is to educate the public about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and to promote greater independence for those people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.