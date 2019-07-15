New website launched

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://va.alabama.gov. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to resources to help veterans.
The new site will eventually combine the ADVA and the AlaVetNet websites and provide users a clean, uncluttered design that incorporates improved functionality and enhanced content. Among the new features are integrated social media buttons for Facebook and Twitter to foster improved communication with veterans. There is also a link for frequently asked questions, such as requesting service records or explaining how to apply for a veteran’s identification card.
“We are thrilled to debut our new website to our veterans, veterans service organizations, and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of ADVA’s services,” said Kent Davis, ADVA commissioner. “This website redesign truly ties veterans resources together in one place. We hope this new website will serve as a useful, informative portal for veterans.”
