The Fourth-Annual Alabama tribute show with Boys in the Band scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17 at the DeKalb Theatre will be especially poignant now that the world has lost the great talent of Jeff Cook.
His last performance was on the stage of the DeKalb Theatre during the initial tribute show. Video from that show can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnybJN5JFyk. Cook is seen on stage singing along to “My Home’s In Alabama”.
A year ago, just days before the show, Boys in the Band lost one of their own members, Marcus Mullins, who performed as Cook and played fiddle on the Alabama songs they cover.
Justin Walden took over the spot and contributes fiddle playing in addition to lead guitar and vocals.
Michael Weatherly, who performs as Randy Owen, said, “Jeff’s music and legacy will live on in Randy and Teddy, his family and the community we still call home. Our hearts are with all of Jeff’s loved ones, the Alabama Band family and their fans. Hats off to one of the best. I guess he’s on Jordan’s banks with a big smile shouting ‘Ain’t we having fun now!’ Rest easy, sir.”
