The Fourth-Annual Alabama tribute show with Boys in the Band scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17 at the DeKalb Theatre will be especially poignant now that the world has lost the great talent of Jeff Cook. 

His last performance was on the stage of the DeKalb Theatre during the initial tribute show. Video from that show can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnybJN5JFyk. Cook is seen on stage singing along to “My Home’s In Alabama”.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.