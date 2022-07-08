Fort Payne has its first TikTok star

With Fort Payne having a variety of gifted artists and athletes, it isn’t that surprising and probably only a matter of time until popular social media platforms like TikTok collided with a tech-savvy talent to produce a social media star.
Enter Ralph James Lee, or “R.J.” as most people know him. He graduated from Fort Payne in 2020 and now attends the University of Alabama at Birmingham, majoring in athletic training. He grew up with a passion for creative writing and journaling. As the years went by and journal entries increased, R.J. was eager to find another outlet to express his creativity.
In 2013, a new social media platform called Vine emerged that allowed its users to share six-second video clips. R.J. watched and became enamored by creators with usernames like “DopeIsland” and “KingBach”. Watching people his age gain a following was inspiring, but Vine shut down in 2016 after competitor Instagram allowing its users to also post short videos.
In his freshman year of high school, R.J. continued to journal and got involved with the basketball team and FPTV, where he helped capture school events on video.
He graduated as COVID-19 shut down much of the country. He missed being able to joke around with his friends at school or hanging out at The Spot Coffee Shop.
With no real social connection while isolating, R.J. took advantage of digital platforms to occupy his time, binging Netflix and playing video games like Fortnite. Another social media platform, TikTok, took the internet by storm during that same time. Users share short, often funny videos among their friends. This intrigued R.J. so much that in May 2020, he created his own account called “Whereisralphie”.
Two years later, his first video, sharing the images and names of underrated rappers from Alabama, has reached 45,000 views and continues to “go viral” among TikTok users. He created a follow-up video that reached 20,000 views.
TikTok features a lot of content creators lip-syncing portions of hit songs, acting silly and telling brief stories that quickly convey what’s humorous about modern life, including how people generally behave online and in real life.
Sometimes the comedy emerges from the absurdity of such moments or platform users choose to employ classic storytelling tropes like speeding up videos or using amusing sound effects. Timing is also key as the fun often happens lightning-fast with clips lasting mere seconds.
Amusing as the short clips are to watch, TikTok is not for everyone; sharing sound clips from popular culture might include explicit language or touch on adult subject matter.
R.J.’s account currently has over 8,000 followers. One video “went viral” and amassed over a million views.
His format can be described as “reaction-based” in that it contributes timely user feedback about content that’s in circulation online.
R.J. credits his online success to a strong support system at home. His mother Jaccie Gray and grandmother Lola Underwood instilled a work ethic that can be found in the effort he puts into his videos. They also help him deal with the insecurities that all content creators encounter since it takes someone with thick skin to be a producer of anything on the internet. He views uploading videos onto TikTok a “low risk high reward situation.”
R.J. doesn’t consider himself an “influencer” but just someone who creates funny videos to share among friends.
His advice to others wanting to achieve a following on social media platforms is “just create something that’s meaningful to you.”
He wants to continue creating online content and hopes to one day find a way to incorporate his creative writing.
Steve Black, his instructor in the FPTV program, said he’s “extremely proud” seeing his students make an impact and take something away from his classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.