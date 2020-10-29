Steven Stiefel named Times-Journal publisher

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.