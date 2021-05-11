In an effort to bring more education to the community, Tigers for Tomorrow is partnering with Amazing Exotics every second week of May through October. On Friday through Sunday, the park will be hosting a variety of encounters, educational experiences and talks.
In addition, TFT at Untamed Mountain is hosting sloth encounters for its visitors by appointment only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, one weekend a month at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. This is a 30-minute private VIP educational sloth experience and fun for the entire family. The cost is $300 for up to four people then $50 per person with a maximum of 10 people. Guests will get to enter the sloth’s habitat to feed, pet and be face-to-face with a sloth for amazing photo opportunities. In addition, there will have reptile talks and capybara encounters.
May through December dates
• Open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Face masks must be worn in the preserve around the big cats.
• The preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
• Private tours are available by appointment Tuesday through Sunday from $200 with a minimum of four people and $30 per every additional person to the initial four people.
• Admission is $15 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 4-11 and children ages 3 and under are free. No reservations are needed.
New photo policy
Photos are allowed; however, there is a strict no harassment tolerated policy. Information is available on the TFT Facebook page or website.
Tigers for Tomorrow is a 501(c)3 non-profit wild animal preserve and last stop home to over 160 animals. Our mission is to uphold the highest standards of care and respect for native and exotic animals in need of a secure and permanent home. As a wild animal preserve and rescue, we are open to the community as an environmental education learning center and outdoor recreational destination for the entire family.
For directions or additional information visit www.tigersfortomorrow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.