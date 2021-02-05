ABC Plus is working with healthcare and logistics partners across the country to support the COVID-19 response efforts by administering vaccinations in our community.
Serving America since 1997, America’s Best Care Plus (ABC Plus) is a national mail order pharmacy and medical supplier. Their specialty programs include respiratory medication & supplies, urinary catheters, and allergy compounding.
President Jim Farmer said, “This is our second week of giving vaccines and we’re giving them on Thursdays and Fridays. It gives people chance to recover over the weekend versus giving them at the beginning of the week. It’s also better for us because we are busier in the beginning of the week.”
The vaccinations are by appointment only, currently for people ages 75 years of age or older, healthcare workers or first responders.
“We’re just happy to be here doing this for folks in our community” said Farmer.
Leslie Harvey, the pharmacist in charge, said, “I have been a pharmacist for over 20 years and this has been the most gratifying days that I have worked, ever.”
ABC Plus has already provided vaccinations to hundreds at their office in Fort Payne, and they have several hundred more on their waiting list. On top of that, they are scheduling vaccine clinics for Fort Payne City Schools, DeKalb County Schools, and multiple companies here in DeKalb County.
Ronnie Campbell received his vaccination on Thursday.
“These are wonderful people here; it didn’t even hurt,” said Campbell.
You may be aware that vaccines are hard to come by, so ABC Plus is organizing vaccine clinics weeks in advance and trusting that the Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to help them meet the COVID-19 vaccination needs of the greater DeKalb community.
“We’re glad to be able to provide this much needed service to our friends and neighbors,” said Farmer.
To schedule a COVID vaccine, DIAL (800) 638-6305 and press “9.”
