isitors to the Fort Payne Cabin Historic Site, located at 106 4th St., will find the premises temporarily closed. However, plans are being made to improve the property for its reopening.
The historical site has had visitors from all over the United States, according to Jessica Harper-Brown, Executive Director of DeKalb Landmarks. The property containing an old cabin foundation and chimney is officially certified on the Trail of Tears Historic Trail.
The site is associated with the Benge Detachment during Cherokee Indian removal in northeast, Alabama. The cabin was demo-
lished in
1946 after
having stood
for approx-
imately 125
years. The
property was
acquired by Landmarks of DeKalb County from the Mitchell family in 2002.
The Trail of Tears history dates back to late 1837, when federal troops arrived in Will’s Valley to establish a fort for the removal of the Cherokee Indians.
For generations, many locals have told a story about the log cabin used by soldiers during the removal.
The remaining chimney, based on construction, is consistent with those built in the early 19th century.
Signage at the property reveals information about why this area has the historical value. The signs help visitors understand what took place and encourages visitors to think about the people who want stood where they are standing.
During a recent storm, the massive pecan tree located on the site to fall. This is caused the site to be temporarily closed. The tree is estimated to be some 200 years old, and was considered a “witness tree” -- having been there to witness the building of the cabin. Thankfully, the fallen tree did not damage the chimney.
“We are hoping to salvage remnants of the tree, “said Harper–Brown. “We have spoken to Don Highfield, a local woodcarver, to see if he can do anything artistically with the remaining stump.
“We would like to see something with historical significance made from it, it would be wonderful if a carving of John Huss could be made from it. At the very least, we hope to use the mulch from the tree on the property.”
There is evidence, suggesting the identity of the cabin owner, prior to the removal, was a man named John Huss.
Huss was also known as Spirit the Preacher, a Cherokee and ordained Presbyterian minister who moved to Wills Valley in 1824. Huss and his family voluntarily left the western territories in November of 1837.
Other plans for the property include new fencing in a better pathway, perhaps an asphalt one. More signage and new placards are all part of the plan for utilizing grant funds. The site will remain closed until further notice. Follow on Facebook, Landmarks of DeKalb County, see post for Aug. 7.
