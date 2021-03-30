The annual Food Entrepreneur Conference continues to impact lives across the state, even from a distance. This year’s conference will kick-off in a new, virtual form Tuesday, April 13 and 14.
In its eighth year, the Food Entrepreneur Conference aims to equip food manufacturers with the tools necessary to network and succeed in their industry. Food entrepreneurs, state officials, Auburn University faculty, representatives from the Small Business Development Center and members of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s food safety and quality team will share step-by-step information on starting a food-related business. This two-day conference provides attendees firsthand testimonials and networking opportunities.
“Attendees will have an opportunity to hear tips and strategies on business startup, marketing, success stories, food safety, product labeling, health department regulation and general guidance,” said Janice Hall, an Alabama Extension food safety and quality regional agent.
Virtual Conference Schedule
For the first day of the conference, attendees will hear from a plethora of speakers. These speakers include professionals from the Alabama Department of Public Health as well as specific topic experts.
“It’s always exciting to hear from others who are starting out and those who are seasoned with experience,” Hall said.
Aside from specialists, speakers who built and run their own successful food business will be there to share their stories. One of the business owners is Chip Rowan the director of Beautiful Rainbow. He will inspire attendees with the story of employing students with learning disabilities and running a successful food service, the Beautiful Rainbow Café. On day two, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from additional speakers as well as fill out surveys. After the conference, attendees will have the contacts to continue to network with specialists or first timers like themselves.
“The best part of the conference is gaining knowledge to share throughout the state with likeminded individuals building successful businesses,” she said.
Registration
The cost to attend the 2021 Food Entrepreneur Conference is $50 per participant. People can register online through the Alabama Extension Store. For more information about the conference, visit the Alabama Extension website at www.aces.edu.
