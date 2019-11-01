Campbell changes jobs; new news director in Knoxville

Scottsboro native and award-winning journalist Jeremy Campbell is taking his talents from Atlanta to Knoxville, Tennessee.
Campbell began a new job Monday as news director at WBIR, an NBC affiliate in Knoxville. Campbell was previously at WXIA in Atlanta, where he served as a news reporter.
“After working for 13 years as a reporter, I’ve seen firsthand that one journalist can make a difference,” said Campbell. “However, a team of journalists can change the world. I’m thrilled to begin a new chapter in my career joining the team at WBIR in Knoxville.”
Campbell called WBIR a very special station known for coverage “Straight from the Heart.”
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to get started,” he added.
Campbell has traveled the world, from the coast of California to the South Lawn of the White House to the Nile River in Africa. He was among a small group of journalists selected by NASA to document the final space shuttle landing from the runway.
Campbell has worked as reporter in New Orleans, Birmingham and Tampa, Florida. He is a two-time recipient of the National Murrow Award for Innovation. He’s been honored at the National News and Doc Emmy Awards for Breaking News Coverage. He’s also been honored with 21 regional EMMY awards, seven regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, two Gracies, a Cronkite Award for political reporting and back-to-back Service to America Awards from the NAB.
Campbell has been named “Best Reporter” by the Associated Press in Georgia, Florida and Alabama, and is a three-time Atlanta Press Club Awards honoree.
Campbell is the son of Carole and Dr. David Campbell.
“One of the greatest joys of my career has been feeling the love and support from Jackson County,” said Campbell. “I see every post and read every comment. I truly fee the support from across the miles, and it’s one of the many reasons I’m so proud of my hometown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.