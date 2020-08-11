Alabama Primary Health Care Association announces weekly popup COVID-19 testing sites for Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020

The Alabama Primary Health Care Association announces its weekly popup COVID-19 testing sites for the week of August 10 – August 14, 2020. Screening and related testing is being conducted by community health centers at the following locations and dates:
Central North Alabama Health Services
• Calhoun Community College
– 102 Wynn Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35805
– Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
– Phone: 205-926-2992
Central North Alabama Health Services: Madison and Limestone Counties
1. Huntsville Family Health Center
– 751 Pleasant Row, Huntsville, AL 35816
Phone: 256-533-6311
2. New Market Clinic
– 110 Clinic Street, New Market, AL 35761
– Phone: 256-379-2101
3. Athens Family Health Center
– 1005 W. Market Street, Suite B, Athens, AL 35611
– Phone: 256-230-3061
4. Toney Family Health Center
– 8028 Highway 53, Toney, AL 35773
– Phone: 256-851-8804
– 5422 Highway 94 East, Ramer, AL 36069
– Phone: 334-562-3229
4. Chisholm Family Health Center
– 100 East Vandiver Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36110
– Phone: 334-832-4338
5. Montgomery East Family Health Center
– 309 St. Luke’s Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117
– Phone: 334-356-3608
6. Gateway Family Health Center
– 2905 E. South Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36116
Phone: 334-288-0009
7. Clanton Family Health Center
– 107 Medical Center Drive, Clanton, AL 35045
– Phone: 205-755-3980
8. Eclectic Family Health Center
– 30 Main Street, Eclectic, AL 36024
– Phone: 334-541-2116
9. Hayneville Family Health Center
– 511 East Tuskeena, Hayneville, AL 36040
– Phone: 334-548-2516
10. Montevallo Family Health Center
– 33 Salem Road, Suite 2, Montevallo, AL 35115
– Phone: 205-851-2010
Northeast Alabama Health Services: Jackson and DeKalb Counties
1. North Sand Mountain Health Care
– 29810 Alabama Highway 71, Bryant, AL 35958
– Phone: 256-597-4114
2. Woodville Health Center
– 13624 County Road 8, Woodville, AL 35776
– Phone: 256-776-5615
3. Scottsboro Health Center
– 70 Freedom Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35769
– Phone: 256-574-5508
4. Section Health Center
– 60 Main Street North, Section, AL 35771
– Phone: 256-228-3471
5. Fyffe Health Center
– 34617 Alabama Highway 75, Fyffe, AL 35971
– Phone: 256-623-5242
6. Fort Payne Health Center
– 3840 Gault Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967
– Phone: 256-844-4975
7. Skyline Health Center
– 21680 Alabama Highway 79, Scottsboro, AL 35768
– Phone: 256-587-3050
Quality of Life Health Services: Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Cleburne, Cullman, Etowah, Macon, Russell, Talladega Counties
1. Quality of Life Health Complex
– 1411 Piedmont Cutoff, Gadsden, AL 35903
– Phone: 256-492-0131
2. Anniston Quality Health Care
– 1316 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201
– Phone: 256-236-0221
3. Tuskegee Quality Health Care
– 1201 Notasulga Road, Tuskegee, AL 36083
– Phone: 334-727-7211
4. Roberta O. Watts Medical Center
– 1020 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901
– Phone: 256-546-4606
5. Cullman Quality Health Care
– 2016 Main Avenue Southwest, Cullman, AL 35055
– Phone: 256-775-0230
6. Cleburne Quality Health Care
– 64 Giles Street, Heflin, AL 36264
– Phone: 256-463-2021
7. W.T. Scruggs Medical Center
– 4350 Cleveland Avenue, Walnut Grove, AL 35990
– Phone: 205-589-6361
8. Cherokee Quality Health Care
– 4055 Highway 9, Suite F, Cedar Bluff, AL 35959
– Phone: 256-779-6057
9. Chambers Quality Health Care
– 404 9th Avenue SW, Lafayette, AL 36862
– Phone: 334-864-8659
10. Talladega Quality Health Care
– 110 Spring Street North, Talladega, AL 35160
– Phone: 256-315-1697
11. Calhoun Quality Health Care
– 601 Leighton Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201
– Phone: 256-741-9455
12. Susie E. Allen Health Center
– 1502 11th Avenue, Phenix City, AL 36867
– Phone: 334-560-5393
Thrive Alabama: Madison County
1. Thrive Alabama
600 St. Clair Avenue SW, Building 3, Huntsville, AL 35801
– Phone: 256-536-4700 (Drive Up Testing)
