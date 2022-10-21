Election machines tested and certified ahead of Nov. 8 general election

The voting machines to be used in the Nov. 8 General Election were tested and certified by Election Manager Craig Shelton to be operating normally on Thursday at the warehouse where DeKalb County stores them between elections. The devices are poll place ballot scanners and vote tabulators.
At multiple levels, safeguards protect the integrity of ballots entered. These include:
• Pre-election day certification by county election officials that the voting machines are in proper working order and have been tested, followed by the closing of the machine and application of tamper-evident seals and access codes that cannot be bypassed or deactivated and alert election officials of unauthorized access while the unit is in storage, transport, preparation and operation.
On the morning of an election, if poll workers arrive at their designated precincts and find the tamper-evident seal removed, the machine is not used to count ballots.
System access controls include access codes that cannot be bypassed or deactivated and alert election officials of unauthorized access while the unit is in storage, transport, preparation and operation.
• A detailed audit log records of all actions and events that have occurred on the machine. Every action and event, including access attempts, access of system functions and errors, is logged and timestamped in a chain of custody process that tracks the movement and control of a machine by documenting each person and organization who handles it.
In addition to the paper ballot itself, it keeps track of the number of votes cast in each individual election, as well as a running total of each use over the life of a machine, like the odometer of a car measures miles driven.
• Sensors measure the thickness of each ballot to prevent more than one from being fed into the machine, which can accidentally happen if, for example, a couple votes together and mistakenly attempts to feed both ballots at the same time. An error message notification also appears immediately on screen if a voter marks both “bubbles” next to candidates competing against one another, rejecting that ballot and requiring another be correctly filled out by the voter.
• Election Systems & Software (ES&S) offers encryption for confidentiality protection and verifiable audit trails after polls close for the purpose of determining whether the votes were counted accurately (a results audit) or whether proper procedures were followed (a process audit), or both.
• On election day, driver’s licenses and other approved governmental documents are electronically scanned by poll workers to match up with the list of registered voters. If there’s any question, provisional ballots can be cast that can be added or rejected by election officials based on their post-election determination.
To prevent threatening cyber activity, system software is installed on hardened computers, which are locked down to only perform the core functions required for an election. A hardened computer will not accept an unauthorized USB flash drive and restricts authorized users to only perform necessary actions.
The greatest potential for a mistake lies in human error by a poll worker.
In shared precinct voting places in bordering communities, the ballots can be almost identical except for one race, such as a school board district seat election.
In the Primary election, one local poll worker mistakenly gave a few early voters ballots with the wrong designated number. The mistake was soon caught once a voter did not see a candidate’s name on their ballot, but the early ballots weren’t numerous enough to have changed the outcome.
Despite the embarrassing episode, local election officials were transparent about what happened.
The systems ensure such things cannot easily be swept under the rug when the results are reviewed and the outcome certified by the canvassing board.
Officials want to improve confidence in election systems, damaged by repeated claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 United States presidential election was “rigged” to deny him a second term. Refusing to concede the loss, Trump has spent the last 23 months spreading conspiracy theories alleging fraud and attempted to overturn the election results by filing 63 lawsuits, all of which were withdrawn or dismissed for lack of proof. Attorney General William Barr, one of Trump’s biggest allies, confirmed the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the election’s outcome.
“We want people to be confident about the outcomes of elections,” Shelton said.
The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election is this Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
