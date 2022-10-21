Election machines tested and certified ahead of Nov. 8 general election

Election Manager Craig Shelton and DeKalb County I.T. Director Heath Crowe confirm the data on election machines during an inspection and test before certification on Thursday. 

 

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

The voting machines to be used in the Nov. 8 General Election were tested and certified by Election Manager Craig Shelton to be operating normally on Thursday at the warehouse where DeKalb County stores them between elections. The devices are poll place ballot scanners and vote tabulators.

At multiple levels, safeguards protect the integrity of ballots entered. These include:

