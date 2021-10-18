Speak life: A breast cancer survivor’s story

Tonia Suttles of Fort Payne knows the threat and struggles presented by the disease like any other breast cancer survivor who has undergone the harsh treatment of chemo and radiation therapies.
Diagnosed in 2016, at age 41, Suttles has a history of cancer in her family with her aunt and grandmother having it, but her diagnosis still came as a shock for her since she thought the cancer would emerge for her later on in life.
“I’ve had so many family members that had passed away with cancer, so whenever I got it, I was 41-years-old, but I’ve been blessed. I mean, the Lord’s helped me through it,” she said.
Suttles was actually diagnosed with breast cancer twice in her life, the second time occurring this past April. The second diagnosis was also when she was told she could not receive chemotherapy but, instead, had to undergo radiation therapy. Along with both forms of cancer therapy, Suttles has also been prescribed hormone blockers since her first diagnosis, when her cancer was only at Stage 1.
Chemotherapy is often a difficult path to treatment, but for Suttles, the therapy was not as hard as it could have been. Due in large part to her age at the time, she pulled through it better than most patients. That is not to say, however, that the post-treatment was easy.
“It’s just a lot of fatigue. Being very tired all the time, but like I’ve said, I’ve been very blessed,” Suttles said.
Faith and family are common themes for Suttles, especially since it was those two things that truly pulled her through this journey.
She learned to “speak life,” and to always rely on family. This term is a reference to several concepts from the Bible. To speak life is to bring hope or encouragement to others, and Suttles wants to make this a life mission.
Her family also served as a way for life speaking into her journey.
“If it hadn’t been for the good Lord and my family,” she said, “It would’ve been really hard.”
