Stout seeking Dist. 24 state representative seat

Don Stout, a native of DeKalb County, earned a BS degree from Auburn University with a major in mathematics with minors in physics and economics. Additionally, he earned a BA degree from Athens College in American History. He is married to Martha Harris Stout. Two children, Richard, (deceased) who was married to Karen Long Stout, a daughter, Suzanne (John) Parcelewicz and five grandchildren and 2 grandchildren-in-law. After college, Don was employed in the Aerospace for 13 years in Huntsville and Greenbelt, Md. During this time, the Director of Flight Operations, Christopher Kraft, sent a memo to Dr. Wernher von Braun of Marshall Space Flight Center commending the work of three people. One named was Don Stout of Computer Sciences.
When Don returned to Fort Payne as co-owner of the Gas House, now known as GH Metal Solutions, the company had 9 employees. When he retired, employment was over 280. GHMS currently has approximately 365 employees and draws support from several local subcontractors. GHMS continues the Gas House tradition of offering good, safe, well-paying jobs and offers steel fabricated parts to world class companies.
In 1955, Don finished requirements and was recognized as an Eagle scout, in 2017, Don received the “Heart of an Eagle” award from the greater Alabama BSA for “exhibiting compassion for community through leadership, character, and integrity”.
As a member of the Lions Club, Don has been honored with the “Melvin Jones Award”, named for the club founder, “stressing dedicated humanitarian services”.
Don served 4 years on the Board of Directors for the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. In 2008, he was named “Business Leader of the Year”.
For over 4 years Don was president of Dekalb County Republican Breakfast Club. In 2021, the party named him as a “Republican Cornerstone” in recognition of a life-long commitment to the DeKalb County Republican party.
Don served on the Advisory Board of Northeast Alabama Community College, served many years on the board of Landmarks of Dekalb County and served in various areas of Fort Payne PTO and Band Boosters.
For the past 14 years, Don has been president of the Mary Weatherly Library Foundation, an organization devoted to raising funds for support of the Dekalb County Library.
The Stouts are members of the First Baptist Church in Fort Payne, where he has served as a greeter for over 25 years and served as trustee for a term.
Political Goals of Don are:
• Legislative terms limited to two consecutive terms.
• Will work to rescind the never-ending gasoline tax bill passed by the legislators and governor.
• Against giving the Poarch Creek Indians [PCI] a monopoly on gaming, thus not allowing them more money to farther dominate the state by donating large sums of money to effect elections.
• Against giving the PCI the right to choose the location of a casino while denying local citizens a voice in that decision.
• Should a lottery bill be passed, all profits be divided between vocational or college scholarships and mental health facilities.
• If a casino becomes a reality, in our area, I will work with local law enforcement to deal with the added crime that accompanies such sites.
Don will not accept contributions from the gaming industry and will look to the people of DeKalb County for guidance on all policies affecting us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.