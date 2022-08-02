There are new courses being offered at Fort Payne Middle School and Fort Payne High School for the 2022-2023 school year. The Times-Journal has been showcasing these courses so the community can be informed about the opportunities available to our students. This week, we will look at the visual and media arts/drama courses at Fort Payne Middle School, taught by Amy Smith, as well as the new STEAM/Robotics courses at Fort Payne Middle School, taught by Regan McClung.

As part of Fort Payne City Schools’ commitment to preparing students to succeed in a challenging world tomorrow, the Board of Education and Superintendent recently funded a refurbished state-of-the-art STEAM Lab at Fort Payne Middle School and is providing a full-time instructor of STEAM Robotics and Computer Science at FPMS in 2022-2023. 

