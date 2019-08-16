The DeKalb County Democrats present the True Blue Youth Rally and Concert at DeKalb Theater in downtown Fort Payne on Sept. 7.
The event is set to take place from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. with free admission.
Marketing director of DeKalb County Democrat Club Steven Stiefel, said their goal for the event is to encourage voter registration.
“We want to make sure we register people regardless of their party affiliations,” he said. “We just want more people participating in the process.”
Stiefel said there would be tables set up for young and older people, who may have never voted, to get registered to vote.
“There’s a lot of things happening in the world right now, and it’s important for people to be a part of the conversation,” he said.
In addition to helping register voters, there will also be a concert and food trucks set up for the event.
“An incredible night of live music is planned at the first annual True Youth Rally and Concert,” said Stiefel.
Stiefel said headlining the concert is local musician Matty Croxton with a special tribute to Elton John.
Joining Croxton for the night’s local musical lineup is Judy Nicole Kirby, Dakota Wright, Jared Cushen and Stuart Douglas.
“It’s going to be fun,” Stiefel said.
Stiefel said this event is sponsored by the DeKalb County Democrat Club and is a free community event.
“Everyone is invited. There will be food trucks from local vendors and tables set up from area non-profits,” he said.
According to the event organizer, individual ages 18 to 30 receive free club membership.
“The club membership team will also be on hand to sign up new members,” Stiefel said.
He also said the focus is on telling people about the positive things Democrats have done and are continuing to do to improve everyone’s life.
“Our club has so much energy behind it right now and tremendous enthusiasm,” Stiefel said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for food vendors. Drinks from the bar are available for attendees age 21 and older.
According to the Alabama Voter Guide, any person who meets the following criteria may register to vote.
• Is a citizen of the United States
• Resides in Alabama
• Is at least 18 years of age on or before election day
• Has not been barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction
• Has not been declared mentally incompetent by a court
DeKalb County Democrats have also recently launched their new website, dekalbalademocrats.com where you can find more information regarding events, register to vote, membership, resources, news and contact information.
For the event information, contact Steven Stiefel at stevenstiefel@me.com or info@dekalbalademocrats.com.
For additional information, follow them on Facebook @truebluedemocrats, Twitter @truebluedekalb, and Instagram @dekalb_co_al_democrats.
