Sharp receives Scholar of the Year Award

Sigma Nu Fraternity is pleased to announce that Stephen Jerod Sharp of Jacksonville, Alabama received Sigma Nu Fraternity’s Scholar of the Year Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. The Fraternity salutes Jerod and this year’s other distinguished award recipients as exceptional members of Sigma Nu Fraternity whose service and leadership exemplify the Fraternity’s mission to develop ethical leaders.
The major emphasis in the selection of Scholar of the Year Award recipient is evidence of the member living an honorable life by upholding the ideals of Sigma Nu and influencing others to do the same. Additional evaluation is based on the applicant’s academic excellence, extracurricular record, and demonstrated leadership for the Fraternity, school, state, and nation.
The Scholar of the Year award is presented to the most academically excellent member each year and Stephen Jerod Sharp was chosen through a competitive process.
Jerod is currently studying Biology at Jacksonville State University and carries a 4.0 GPA. He served Iota Lambda Chapter (Jacksonville State) as Treasurer and Recorder.
Within his campus community he was elected to the Sylvania Town Council where he served for three years.
He has also served as the Student Government Association’s Vice President of the Student Senate and will serve the 2020-2021 academic year as Student Body President.
Associate Professor of Biology, Dr. Roger Sauterer, has seen Stephen thrive in the Biology department and said,
“In a single semester, Jerod proved himself as a diligent, hardworking and very bright young researcher who has exceptionally high potential.”
Sigma Nu wishes Jerod success in his future endeavors and hopes that he will continue to proudly represent the Fraternity’s mission, values, and principles through his honorable conduct.
Headquartered in Lexington, Va., Sigma Nu Fraternity was founded in 1869 at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
