Rainsville man sentenced for federal drug, gun charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Rainsville man has been sentenced on drug and gun charges, after he pled guilty in a scheme that moved methamphetamine through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Rayford Raymond Russell aka “Pete," 74, of Rainsville, to 168 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson announced.
“This case displayed exceptional work by everyone involved.," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. "This case is a prime example of why law enforcement needs a good working relationship among agencies and I couldn’t be more thankful for the wonderful relationship we have with these agencies.
“This is a huge win on the war on drugs in our county and many more. The
volume of drugs theses criminals were dealing in would no doubt spread to
numerous surrounding Counties and no telling how many families would have
been affected.”
In February, Russell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, attempt to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, use of a phone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Russell was on federal supervised release when he committed these crimes.
“Removing drivers of violent crime from our communities remains a high priority for our office and our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “I am grateful for the hard work and cooperation that brought this repeat offender to justice.”
“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is committed to ensuring the U.S. Mails are not used as a tool to distribute narcotics to our communities,” said Scott Fix, U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge of the Houston Division.
“The sentence handed down today should serve as a reminder to other perpetrators engaged in this type of criminal behavior that we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to bring them to justice. We extend our appreciation to ALEA, ATF, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntsville Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.”
“The ATF worked collaboratively and tirelessly with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to disrupt the illegal possession of firearms, distribution of narcotics, and other criminal acts that were committed,” ATF SAC Watson said.
According to the plea agreement, during the week of August 10, 2022, law enforcement investigated a series of suspicious packages being mailed to a residence in Flat Rock, Alabama. The package was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service and contained approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. On August 12, 2022, a controlled delivery of the package was made to the intended residence owned by Cindy Franklin. Franklin was receiving packages for “Pete” and was compensated with money and marijuana for the packages she received. Between April 2021 and August 2022, approximately 350 pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana were mailed to Russell’s and Franklin’s residences. On August 12, 2022, Russell moved his firearms and ammunition to a residence in Dutton, Alabama. A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Law enforcement officers seized multiple firearms loaded with approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition and other ammunition belonging to Russell.
On May 23, 2023, U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Cindy Land Franklin, 64, of Flat Rock, to 36 months in prison for use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime. Franklin pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2023.
In June 2010, Russell pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama to being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and money laundering. In March 2011, Russell was sentenced to nine years in prison.
The USPIS and ATF investigated the case along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell E. Penfield prosecuted the case.
