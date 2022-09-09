Boom Days headliners to include local talent

Opening night of this year’s Boom Days Festival will have a thoroughly local feel as familiar musicians take to the big stage next to the Rotary Pavilion and Alabama Walking Park on 5th Street NE to kick off the fun on Friday, September 16.
The group Dad Company is scheduled to perform on the big stage from 6-7:30 p.m., followed by “Midnight Special” a Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival from 8-9:30 p.m.
Dave Latham is singer and guitarist for Dad Company. The group’s name is a pun of the British classic rock group Bad Company.
“Dad Company plays family-friendly stuff, from 60’s classic rock to country. Basically, stuff that everybody knows,” Latham said. “If we play something you don’t already know and like, wait about three minutes and will probably will.”
Dad Company performed on the big stage last year, filling in for Damon Johnson after he had to pull out of the original lineup. They were so well received then that they got invited back. Latham and bassist Jonathan Fuller are the members remaining from that earlier lineup.
“We lost three band members who moved off to pursue job opportunities, but Jason Clayton is a local guy on the drums, electric guitarist Bryan Vaughn is a recent transplant from Ringgold, Ga., and pianist Rick Jones moved here from Oregon,” Latham said.
They’ve gotten plenty of experience performing at venues such as Vintage 1889 and are excited to appear again for Boom Days 2022.
“It should be a bit of a smoother transition to the act following us this time. Last year, we were followed by Aeromyth, a hard-rocking Aerosmith cover band,” Latham joked.
This time, the cover band entertaining Friday night festival-goers are also a group of local musicians. This marks the third time the popular Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute is heard locally. Behind the instruments are talents Ryan Keef, Dusty Smith, Zach Taylor, James Roberts and Matty Croxton.
“It’s the most popular of the tribute shows we’ve done and you understand why once you realize that CCR’s Spotify playlist is full of great songs you already know and like,” Keef said.
Creedence recorded some of the most popular songs on their airwaves before bandmates John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford disbanded acrimoniously in late 1972 after four years of chart-topping success. Their hits included songs such as “Proud Mary”, “Bad Moon Rising”, “Born on the Bayou”, “Green River”, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”, “Travelin’ Band”, “Midnight Special” and “Fortunate Son”. John Fogerty topped the charts again in the 80’s as a solo artist with the hits “Centerfield” and “The Old Man Down the Road”.
“If you’re going to have a tribute band at Boom Days, it doesn’t really make sense to outsource that if you already have talent locally,” said Keef, who also organizes and hosts Fort Payne’s regular Courtyard Concert shows at the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building.
Incredibly, despite all of his experience touring as a professional musician, this marks his first appearance on the big stage at Boom Days. He and Roberts have played big festival gigs before, so it’s not like it is an entirely new experience.
“I don’t take it for granted,” Keef said. “It’s still cool to play for a bigger crowd, including people who may not have heard us perform before. It also might be a way of helping us figure out whether we want to make it a traveling type show in the new normal we’re living through.”
Keef said he’s enjoyed doing the Courtyard Concerts at the Coal & Iron Building more than the previous venue, in the covered courtyard next to the DeKalb Theatre. For one thing, it is way more visible to anyone driving past and people seem to really enjoy getting outside to listen to live music.
“There are new people who show up every time,” he said. “It keeps growing and we look forward to doing it through October, possibly longer if people want us to.”
Speaking of the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building, it will host music the next afternoon as Smith and Croxton perform in the courtyard, as will John Sells. Inside, Sara Roe will perform gospel music on Saturday morning.
Also on Saturday, The Underwoods will perform gospel and Motown hits at the City Park stage while Elisha Tatum & Friends will linger around Pete’s Alley further downtown.
The Locals will perform on the big stage on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m., followed by Wildwood at 4:30 p.m. They are followed by headliners Billy Dean at 6 p.m. and Joe Nichols at 8 p.m., also on the big stage.
