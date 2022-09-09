Boom Days headliners to include local talent

Dad Company members Jonathan Fuller and Dave Latham perform at Boom Days in 2021.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Opening night of this year’s Boom Days Festival will have a thoroughly local feel as familiar musicians take to the big stage next to the Rotary Pavilion and Alabama Walking Park on 5th Street NE to kick off the fun on Friday, September 16.

The group Dad Company is scheduled to perform on the big stage from 6-7:30 p.m., followed by “Midnight Special” a Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival from 8-9:30 p.m.

