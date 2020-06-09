The summer months are here and with them comes the prime time season for ticks.
With residents and tourists embracing the summer months outdoors after the extended stay indoors due to the COVID-19, these small parasites will have many hosts to attach to.
According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, there are several tick species in Alabama, some of which carry illness-causing bacteria that can be transferred to the host on which they feed.
Ticks are defined as very small external parasites that feed by sucking blood from animals or hosts that include mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians. The ACES reports most ticks go through four life stages: six-legged larva, eight-legged nymph and adult. Following the hatching state, ticks must consume blood at every stage to survive and most ticks prefer a different host at each life stage.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released a statement in late May reminding citizens that ticks are not only a nuisance but can also transmit diseases that range from mild to severe or even fatal.
“While we continue to practice social distancing and handwashing this summer, we must not forget to take the step necessary to prevent disease carried by insects,” said Public Health Entomologist Savannah Duke.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and ADPH has compiled the following recommendations for preventing tick bites:
• Use insect repellent with ingredients registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) such as DEET, Picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus.
• Always follow instructions when applying insect repellent to children and do not use repellents on babies younger than two months or oil of lemon eucalyptus on children under three years old.
• Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants and use permethrin to treat clothing gear.
• Walk in the center of trails and conduct a tick check upon returning indoors.
• Remove ticks immediately and correctly.
As stated by the ACES, all individuals who spend time outdoors either in their backyard or the wilderness are at risk of exposure to ticks and contracting a tick-borne illness.
Tick-borne disease is a disease transmitted to a person from the bite of an infected tick. According to ADPH, several tick-borne diseases are found in Alabama, while some are under public health surveillance.
Among those most commonly reported and under surveillance are spotted fever rickettsiosis, including Rocky Mountain, spotted fever, Lymes disease, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis.
Spotted fever is reportedly the most common tick-borne illness in Alabama, with symptoms beginning a few days after coming in contact or weeks after infection.
As stated by ADPH, those symptoms include fever, headache, lack of appetite, muscle pain, vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain. Most people develop a spotted red rash typically around the wrist and ankles first before spreading to other areas of the body.
As reported by ACES, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported vector-borne illness for humans in the United States, with approximately 300,000 cases reported each year. There has been an increase in the number of cases over the last 10 years.
Lyme disease symptoms appear within days or weeks after contact and include fever, chills, headache, mental fogginess, fatigue, depression, muscle aches and joint pain. According to ACES, a telltale sign of Lyme disease is an expanding red skin rash that can be located anywhere on the body and may feature a clearing area resembling a “bulls-eye” appearance.
Because these illnesses can be mistaken for others such as Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, arthritis or even mental illness, it is advisable to watch for other symptoms and keep yourself educated.
Outdoor enthusiasts like hikers, hunters and even outdoor workers are more likely to be bitten by ticks because their activities take place outside. Undomesticated and domesticated animals who travel in and out of the homes could also bring ticks in and are at higher risk of being bitten.
According to ADPH, ticks are known to find hosts by sensing odor, heat, vibrations and even by waiting on the tips of leaves and shrubs along a path.
Ticks cannot fly or jump; however, as a host brushes past their location, they quickly climb onto their clothing or fur.
After attaching to a host location, it will slowly suck its host's blood for several days, as reported by the ACES. If the tick contains an infectious organism, it could be transmitted to the host during the time of feeding.
For more information on tick-borne illnesses and their symptoms in the state of Alabama, visit the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website at www.aces.edu.
