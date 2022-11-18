The Fort Payne City Board of Education met Thursday to settle several issues. One of the most prevalent being a concern over substitute rates for the school system.
The Board of Education raised the system’s substitute pay rates earlier this year in order to better compete against other local school systems and to combat the ongoing substitute drought in the system at large.
They changed the daily pay of a substitute teacher to $100 a day, up from $70-$80.
Bus substitutes and custodian substitutes also received a pay raise, going to $80-$40 for both positions. However, a slight oversight has caused significant stress within the school system.
“We pay a certain amount for substitutes depending on whether you’re a teacher sub or a bus sub. The way our policy read previously was that every employee is allowed a set number of personal days without being charged for them. After that, the school charges that employee for their sub,” said Chief Financial Officer Patty Strickland.
Teachers who go over their allocated personal days have to pay out of pocket for their substitute teacher, whose pay rate sits at $100 a day.
However, the oversight came into play when the Board realized that bus drivers and custodians were being charged the same rate for subs, despite the pay discrepancy.
The Board unanimously passed the motion to fix this inconvenience for their employees.
Superintendent Brian Jett even confirmed that the missed wages dating all the way back to the pay raise in August will also be reimbursed.
In other business, the board approved a few personnel changes, including:
• approved Lisa Marie Lyons as a system-wide Special Education aide within the Fort Payne School system, effective Nov. 7, 2022.
• approved Chris Elmore as the Fort Payne High School Varsity Boys Golf coach, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved Andre Thomas as the Fort Payne High School Varsity Girls Golf coach, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board also approved a list of several substitute teachers and child nutritional program employees for the entirety of the school system.
Jett followed up with his superintendent report, congratulated several students and programs that competed recently.
One of the teams mentioned was the FPHS JROTC Rifle team, as they competed in their first match of the year. Their opponent was Arab and the Wildcats would score 1,010 points, their highest starting team score of the last three years. Jett specifically mentioned team commander Barrett Bible, who fired 263 at the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.