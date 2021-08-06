DeKalb Regional searching for new CEO; Trammell to step down later this month

DeKalb Regional Medical Center is looking for a new administrator.
Current Chief Executive Officer Patrick Trammell shared Wednesday that he plans to step down from that role at the end of August, according to hospital marketing director Kati Burns Mallows. She said a CEO search process is underway.
A native of northwest Florida, Trammell has led the hospital since May 2016. This followed nearly 15 years of executive roles for health care operations elsewhere in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas.
He has worked to recruit high-quality patient care providers to the DeKalb County area and successfully lobbied for a certificate of need to start the process of expanding beds for senior mental health treatment and DeKalb Regional Medical Center was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for stroke care by The Joint Commission (TJC) recognizing the hospital’s commitment to the highest standards in the country for stroke care, due in part to developing advanced diagnostic capabilities and treatments for strokes.
Trammell has also guided the hospital to meet the unprecedented challenges of adapting staff and facilities to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. This involved expanding the use of telehealth options while coordinating efforts with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, DeKalb Ambulance Service, emergency management agencies, nursing homes, law enforcement and fire departments. The hospital conducted hundreds of coronavirus tests and implemented strict screening and work restriction protocols for the staff.
Trammell has also provided stability as DeKalb Regional’s parent company, Quorum Health, underwent financial restructuring in 2020, emerging from the Chapter 11 process better positioned with a more sustainable capital structure to continue supporting community hospitals. The company reduced its debt by approximately $500 million. Through its subsidiaries, Quorum owns, leases or operates 22 hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 13 states with an aggregate of 1,817 licensed beds.
Trammell has also been heavily involved in the community, serving during his time here as president of the Fort Payne Rotary Club and board member, serving on the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and in multiple committee leadership positions with the Alabama Hospital Association.
Before moving to DeKalb County, Trammell became familiar with Fort Payne via Mentone, a favorite vacation spot of his in-laws. He and his wife Stephanie have four children and the family attends First United Methodist Church in Fort Payne.
