Rainsville to expand Veterans Memorial

The Rainsville City Council on Monday discussed plans with Veterans Board Chair Kayron Guffey to expand the Rainsville Veterans Memorial.
"Over the past five years since we built the veterans memorial, I've had a lot of people call wanting to add their names to the walls," said Guffey. "I've been talking to the mayor and council about us doing an addition behind the monument."
The vision for the new addition includes a pentagon-shaped structure with a point ending at a flag on the back.
Guffey said each side will be 6x8, at the cost of $6,860 for 20 pieces. Along with the concrete and granite, the estimated total price is $10,114.
"A lot of people have contacted me about adding names on the walls too," said Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt. "I think it's a good thing to expand that."
Guffey said the original monument wall holds 398 names. With the new addition, the names will not be divided by wars. However, it will accommodate 600 more veterans.
"Once we get to building it, we will start advertising and taking names," she said. "For anyone who wants their names engraved on the wall, the cost will be $125."
Unlike the original monument, Guffey said they plan to fund the new addition with beautification funds.
Updates are said to come as specifications and additional planning is completed.
The Rainsville Veterans Memorial was unveiled on Friday, Nov. 11 of 2016, project idea was credited to Councilman Derek Rosson, United States Marine veteran and Guffey, chairperson of the Rainsville Beautification Committee.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff announced the Rainsville City Christmas parade is Friday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. with lineup at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in participating, contact the Chamber at 256-638-7800. She said the Sounds and Scenes of Christmas is also Dec. 4, with the lighting of the tree is at 5 p.m. and the ice skating rink opens at 5:30 p.m and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For daily updates, follow them on Facebook @RainsvilleChamber.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright and Police Chief Michael Edmondson announced they were awarded the $50,000 Homeland Security Grant they applied for in August of 2021. Per Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Homeland Security Grant includes a suite of risk-based grants to assist state, local, tribal and territorial efforts in preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to and recovering from acts of terrorism and other threats. The grant secured the funding of 10 durable vehicle tablets for the Rainsville Police Department and the Rainsville Fire Department for a combined total of 20 devices. The duo took the opportunity to thank the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency for their help.
The council also:
• approved Resolution 11-15-2021 (B), unsurplusing a Mahindra tractor.
• approved to authorize the mayor to bid out a culvert on Chavies Road, paperwork to be ready by Dec. 1, 2021.
• approved Resolution 11-15-2021 (A) awarding the demotion bid of existing culvert on Chavies Road to Brown Construction for $7,842.
• approved to hire Kevin Brown to clean up sand from an oil spilled in Ider at $1,600.
• approved Josh Wilson travel training request Barnwell, South Caroline for in person training.
• approved to hire Darwin Fraizer as a full-time CDL driver for the sanitation department starting on 11-12-2021 at $14.63.
• accepted Geral Mull resignation from the sanitation department as of 11-15-2021.
• approved leasing 5 acres of land beside the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center to Eric Samples, on a five year lease.
• approved the purchasing of a pressure washer from Northern Tools, with heating capacity at the cost of $3,339.99 for Rainsville Public Works department.
• approved the purchase of (4) 4-yard dumpsters at the cost of $4,494.
• approved the purchase of (2) 20-yard dumpsters at the cost of $14,302.
• approved the emergency sewer line repair on Willingham Street by Jones Utilities at the approximate cost of $2,600.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
