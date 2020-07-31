Now is the time to schedule back-to-school and sports physicals. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students must have a physical examination and all required immunizations before starting school. Healthcare providers are following stringent protocols to keep clinics safe for your family.
Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Tennille Gaines explains, “Seeing your child in-person helps determine problems early-on. For children and adolescents, we check the growth, development, and well-being of children, including their emotional well-being. We’ve seen lots of children experiencing stress, depression, and anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your child’s health care provider will be able to do a basic check of your child’s mental health during a physical or well-child check.”
Upon arrival, patients call the office to confirm they have arrived for their appointment. Patients wait in their cars, and the nurse calls you back when they have a room ready.
Before entering the building, patients get a temperature check to ensure they do not have a fever.
“We’ve enhanced our infection control protocols and disinfect bathrooms, rooms thoroughly in between appointments. All team members wear personal protective equipment, and we require all patients to wear masks as well,” added Tennille Gaines.
To make an appointment, please call DeKalb Clinic at 256-997-2820.
