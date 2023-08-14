NACC breaks ground for women's softball facility

RAINSVILLE – Northeast Alabama Community College held its second groundbreaking of the summer on a new structure Tuesday, as the first dirt was turned at the site of a new women’s softball facility.
Dr. David Campbell, President of Northeast Alabama Community College welcomed local legislators, local educators and guests to the event, at the construction site, near the walking and nature trail.
The softball stadium will be a $7-8 million state-of-the-art facility. The stadium will be lighted to allow for late afternoon and evening games and will have artificial turf in both the infield and outfield. Locker rooms and a training facility will also be included on-site.
In July, the college had groundbreaking for a new Workforce Skills Center.
Sports Turf is the contractor for the stadium project, and architecture services are being provided by McKee & Associates of Montgomery. McKee & Associates have designed stadiums for other schools, including Auburn University, Troy University, and Jacksonville State University.
“We are very happy to bring women’s softball to the college level,” Campbell said.
“There is much excitement in our area in anticipation of our starting a women’s softball program at Northeast. I am a real fan of women’s softball myself.”
Campbell noted that the stadium will be located near the popular campus walking/nature trail. He said the college has plans to make the entire area a recreational/picnic area for Northeast students, staff, and the community.
Campbell also included
a word of thanks to those who supported this project, saying, “We owe it to our legislators, particularly Speaker of the House Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, for their support financing our women’s softball stadium, and of course Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Mike Kirkland. We thank our System Chancellor, Dr. Jimmy Baker, for the authorization of our program.”
The college plans for the NACC Mustangs Softball team to compete in the fall of 2024. Coach Joe Guthrie was recently hired as Head Coach of the team.
In a recent interview with the Jackson County Sentinel, Guthrie says he was intrigued by a sketch of NACC’s proposed stadium he saw on social media.
“That caught my attention,” he said.
“You saw that the school was committed, that (this new program) has the financial support and the support from the (administration).
“You saw that these people had their ducks in a row.”
