Deputies and agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with police officers from several local jurisdictions, intercepted large quantities of hard narcotics and drug paraphernalia during multiple traffic stops and search warrants served in recent weeks.
A press release shared Wednesday by the DCSO reveals several recent suspects allegedly attempted to get away after the law got involved.
DeKalb’s deputies inherited a vehicle pursuit that spilled over from Chattooga County onto Alabama Highway 117 near the state line back on August 1. The driver, 50-year-old Stephen Michael White of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., reportedly stopped the vehicle and fled on foot on Winston Street and Commerce Avenue in Mentone, according to the press release. Authorities found approximately 8-grams of methamphetamine on White, who they charged with attempting to elude police in addition to possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
A 41-year-old Valley Head woman, Vanessa Gilliam, reportedly exited her vehicle during an August 17 traffic stop in Mentone, near County Road 643. The press release states that she ran and escaped the deputies, who then found methamphetamine. She was charged for the controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession. The case is ongoing, the press release notes, and warrants will be obtained for the driver of the vehicle.
Raul Felix, 34, of Collinsville, was accused of taking off into the woods prior to county deputies and Collinsville Police responding to an August 18 domestic violence call at a residence on Highway 68. They were warned that weapons were involved. As the officers left the scene, they spotted and then made contact with the suspect, Felix, and charged him on two counts: unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another short pursuit erupted on August 13 when Jeffrey Scott Ahlgren, 50, of Soddy Daisy, failed to comply with the deputies who ordered him to stop his vehicle on Alabama Highway 75. The DCSO press release states that Ahlgren took off on foot before they ended his hopes of a clean getaway. The fruitless exertion of energy earned him bonus charges of resisting arrest, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief to go along with counts for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, plus a prohibited beverage.
Several recent suspects got caught as the result of traffic stops made by various authorities along roadways such as Interstate 59, Highway 68, County Road 479, Alabama Hwy 75, County Road 825, County Road 51, County Road 643/631, County Road 3, County Road 58, and Main Street in Crossville.
The August 11 traffic stop conducted on County Road 825 in Crossville revealed not only methamphetamine but also a firearm in a vehicle. Shannon Leon Smith, 43, and Orvil Ladon Haygood, 59, both of Boaz, were arrested on charges of “persons forbidden to possess a pistol” and for possessing drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. Haygood was additionally charged with two counts of distributing the drug.
On August 12, Collinsville Police found more than 120 grams of marijuana when they stopped Jeffery D. Strange, 38, of Baileytown, Ala., and Bailey Cofer, 22, of Cullman. Both men were charged with first-degree marijuana and for drug paraphernalia.
Logan Jennings, 18, also of Fort Payne, got in trouble on August 28 after deputies found “a large amount of narcotics” after they stopped to assist a vehicle that was broken down on College Road in Crossville. Jennings was booked for possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
In another, separate August incident, deputies found marijuana inside a vehicle stopped on I-59 and arrested Jerry Allen Gay, 65, of Talladega, and Stephen L. Campbell, 30, of Knoxville, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Gay also received a DUI and a first-degree marijuana charge. Campbell faces a second-degree marijuana charge, along with a count of second-degree promotion of prison contraband. The press release did not elaborate on specifics related to that unusual charge.
DeKalb County Narcotics agents teamed with Crossville officers on a different traffic stop on Hwy 68 near Dawson. They charged Cody Lee Brown, 24, of Union Grove, with DUI, drug paraphernalia and first-degree marijuana possession.
Deputies found methamphetamine in a vehicle stopped on County Road 479. Max Leigh Blair, 40, of Crossville, Cesily Baird, 30, of Boaz, and Jonathan Joe Young, 33, of Albertville, all share a drug paraphernalia charge. The deputies added a second degree marijuana possession charge for Young, who was also arrested for the controlled substance.
When Henagar Police stopped Arlis Wayne Phelps, 60, of Ider, on Highway 75 on August 7, they deemed him to be under the influence and in possession of prescription narcotics that he had no prescription for. His charges were unlawful possession of a controlled substance and “combined influence,” according to the DCSO press release.
The DeKalb County Interdiction Unit found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle of Matthew Brian Johnson, 60, of Lafayette, Ga., when he was stopped on I-59 near the Fort Payne exit on August 12.
Fyffe Police Officers found Colby Gene Wells, 37, of Section, to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when he was stopped on Hwy 75 on August 15. The same day, deputies deployed a K-9 during a traffic stop on County Road 51, near County Road 12. The dog indicated the presence of illegal drugs in a vehicle. The occupants both had outstanding warrants. James Aaron Maddox, 43, of Attalla, and Melissa Kaye Brown, 37, of Geraldine, were charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She had an additional charge of fourth-degree theft by deception.
An Albertville man, 55-year-old Quinton A. Bartlett, found himself in handcuffs on County Road 58 in the Geraldine area. After deputies found methamphetamine in the vehicle, Bartlett was arrested for possessing the controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Crossville Police officers found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle driven by Tony Dewayne Ferguson, Jr., 36, of Fort Payne, according to the press release. He was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, along with a second-degree marijuana charge.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that staying off the roads will keep authorities from discovering illegal activity because, like the pizza guy, they deliver.
The execution of a search warrant on August 23 netted three arrests. Ronald D. Jones, 42, James Cecil Bailey, 34, and Christy Michelle Haynes, 43, all of Fort Payne, were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and for having drug paraphernalia after deputies entered the residence on Fruit Farm Road and discovered methamphetamine. Haynes added a second-degree marijuana charge.
A residence on County Road 3 similarly saw a swarm of activity as agents served a search warrant on August 18, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen property, which was recovered. Charged with possessing a controlled substance, paraphernalia and second-degree marijuana possession was Joshua Daniel Anderson, 39. A second Crossville man, Scottie Lane Yeager, Jr., 36, received a charge of resisting arrest.
Editor’s note: The arrests described above are public information shared by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To check the current status of individuals booked into the DeKalb County Detention Facility, visit https://www.dekalbcountysheriff.org/.
