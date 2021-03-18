On Friday, February 12, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 35 in Rainsville. During the stop marijuana was found in the vehicle. Quandria Deontez Mitchell, 30, of Decatur, GA., was charged with Attempting to Elude and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Saturday, February 13, DeKalb County deputies stopped to check on a male subject walking on the side of the road on Al Hwy 227. Jessie Giddens, 23, of Sylvania, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Giddens was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property 1st.
On Tuesday, February 16, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 792 near Deer Head Cove. During the stop approximately 80 grams of synthetic marijuana was found. Methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia were found. DeKalb County Narcotics gents were called to assist. John David Sycks, 24, of Fort Payne, and Zachary Tyler Croft, 26, of Sylvania, were charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3), Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, DeKalb County deputies came across a vehicle stopped partially in the roadway on Hwy 68 near Collinsville. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered Adam Christopher Tomlin, 29, of Valley Head, passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Deputies also found 30 Xanax and 2 grams of Heroin in the vehicle. Tomlin was charged with DUI – Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, February 17, a Sylvania Police Officer pulled over to check on a male subject walking on the side of the road in the ice/rain. While speaking with the subject, he appeared to be under the influence. John Daniel Towns, 35, of Albertville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Towns was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist.
On Saturday, February 20, DeKalb County deputies, along with Crossville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 21 in Crossville. Marijuana was found in the vehicle. Max Leigh Blair, 38, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. Blair also has 12 outstanding warrants.
On Tuesday, February 23, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on Godfrey Ave SE in Fort Payne. Methamphetamine, approximately 50 grams of synthetic marijuana, a pistol and a rifle were found in the vehicle. Marc Anthony Love, 35, of Collinsville and Devon Leigh Roberts, 41, of Fort Payne were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Wednesday February 24, Fort Payne Police Officers, along with DeKalb County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Watkins Avenue in Fort Payne finding Andre Ladon Orr, 48, of Fort Payne, to be in possession of 80 grams of synthetic marijuana and 3 grams of methamphetamine. Orr was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Friday, March 5, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Al Hwy 35 and County Road 97 in Fort Payne. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found. Christopher Emanuel Clayton, 24, of Collinsville was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist.
Also, on Friday, Sylvania Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on County Road 27 and County Road 112 in Sylvania. Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jessie Dean Steck, 24, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist.
On Saturday, March 6, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 35 near the Jackson County line, finding over 100 grams of Synthetic marijuana, 3 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist. April Belinda Wiggins, 44, of Gadsden was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court. Octavius Javar Nash, 41, of Gadsden was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court.
On Sunday, March 7, Sylvania Police Officers conducted a traffic stop On County road 108 and County Road 233 in Sylvania. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Gary William Waldo, 38, of Fort Payne, John David Sycks, 24, of Fort Payne, and Mary Guffey Subias, 30, of Claymont, AL., were all charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist.
“I want to say how proud I am of all Law Enforcement in DeKalb County for your hard work and dedication to keep our communities safe,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Winning the war on drugs isn’t easy, but this is just one more step closer. God bless.”
